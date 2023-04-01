EXCLUSIVE: Paul Clement discusses his time at Real Madrid and his future plans

Can you name a single English coach who has been in charge of a Champions League-winning team? No, because there have been none. But there has at least been one who was a pivotal figure in the Real Madrid when they triumphed back in 2014.

His name is Paul Clement, and he for a period of time followed Carlo Ancelotti around to clubs like PSG, Bayern Munich and not least Real Madrid. Almost 10 years on, what kind of feelings do triumphs like that stir in Clement these days?

"It was an amazing thing to be a part of, but I tend to look forward now rather than back. They were amazing experiences and something I can use in my career to help players and teams moving forward," Clement told Tribal Football in an exclusive interview

Helping teams move forward is exactly what still turns Clement on. He was last seen at Everton as part of Frank Lampard's coaching staff and is very eager to get back into the dugout himself. It just has to be the right offer.

"That is the most important thing. I made a mistake in the past and accepted a job that probably wasn't right for me. I went in with the right intentions and thought I'd done the right amount of research. But it turned out very different and I think it put me back a little in my career," says Clement acknowledging it can't always be an "upward trajectory".

"Football is mostly about getting knocked down. And how you recover and improve from that. I think the difficult periods have made me a better well-rounded coach and leader as well as a person. But I'm very conscious of trying to make a good choice for the next job. One that I'm a good fit for."

Lampard and Clement couldn't succeed at Everton Profimedia

Clement recently signed on with agent Nicola Giuliani, who has also managed names like Roberto Mancini and AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli. So is there an intention of entering the Italian Serie A?

"I very much see myself as an international coach. I think I am one of the few English coaches who has spent a significant amount of time abroad. I don't want to be just an English coach that always worked in England. That's not an ambition of mine," he says of his career which has already seen him work in Belgium, Germany, France and Spain.

"My ambition is to see different styles of football and at some point, I'd like to look back on my career having worked in all different parts of the world," says Clement while pointing to Italy but also "other parts of Europe and the Middle East". The Saudi league for instance?

"I'm open to it. I'm very interested to see how that league develops. Obviously, there's a big push at the moment to try and attract high-level players and coaches. Not so long ago, China had a similar push and it didn't end up being particularly successful as a long-term project.

"I think Saudi Arabia will look at that and think 'how can we make sure that we don't make the same mistakes?' It'll be interesting to see how that develops, it's going to take time. It can't be done overnight, but yeah, I would be open to working in the Middle East region."

The former Swansea, Derby and Reading boss also worked for three years with the Republic of Ireland under-21s, which is a period he looks back on with very fond memories. Has he considered taking up the senior job there, which is currently available?

"I had a really good time when I was working with Ireland. Don Givens was the head coach and he was a former teammate of my father. We had a fantastic relationship. In that period, we also stepped up to the senior team for three games while they were going through the process of finding a new manager. They had some really good players at that time in Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Shay Givens to name a few," Clement says while reminiscing about one particularly great evening.

"We played Brazil in one game. It was amazing. A full house at Croke Park in Ireland. International football was exciting, so I don't rule out the next job being in international football. What an honour it would be to lead a nation in a European championship or a World Cup. That is something I would really like to do at some point."

Ancelotti and Clement remain close AFP

Clement had some fantastic times as Carlo Ancelotti's right-hand man, and he still enjoys a close friendship with the charismatic Italian.

"I went to see him before Christmas and stayed with him at his house. We had a nice couple of dinners," he says with a smile on his face as he recalls his latest visit to Madrid.

"I went into the training ground with him for a couple of days and to a game as well. We built a good relationship over the seven years, I worked closely with him," adds Clement who also had the pleasure of working alongside Zinedine Zidane.

"Zizou did an incredible job at Real Madrid. I mean, three Champions Leagues on the bounce was unbelievable. He's a legend at the club and also a very lovely person."

Like Zizou, like Ancelotti, Clement has laid his hands on some big trophies of the game and like them, he's not done yet.

"I was lucky at Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to experience some great moments and win silverware. But I still want more..."