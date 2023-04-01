Editors' Picks: Top-of-the-table clashes, continental finals and Super Bowl LVIII

With the AFCON and Asian Cup finals, what are likely to be the biggest matches of the Bundesliga and LaLiga seasons, and the biggest event in American sport all taking place, the action this weekend is quite simply unmissable.

Here's what our editors will be watching over the coming days.

Saturday, February 10th

The top-shelf action this weekend begins in Qatar on Saturday, where the hosts will do battle with Jordan in the Asian Cup final.

It's a final that next to nobody would have predicted at the start of the tournament, with the two sides knocking out two of the three favourites - Jordan beat Japan and Qatar beat Iran - on their way there. Given that they both pulled off those upsets, both will now fancy their chances of clearing the final hurdle.

If Qatar can do so, they'll become the first nation since Japan in 2004 to successfully defend their title, and at a time when huge efforts are being made to grow the sport there, achieving that on home turf would be a simply enormous moment for the country.

A victory would be even bigger for Jordan though. They only qualified for the first time in 2004 and had never made it beyond the quarter-finals prior to this year. Now, they're just one match away from winning it, and while they'll be the underdogs, they have a real chance if they can play as well as they did against South Korea in the semis.

Whichever way the final goes, it will be a huge moment in the history of Asian football; we'll either witness one of the tournament's biggest-ever shocks, or confirmation that the region has a new powerhouse.

Bayer Leverkusen have been an absolute revelation this season. Xabi Alonso's side are unbeaten in all competitions and sit at the top of the table as they target their first-ever Bundesliga. However, Bayern Munich, who have won the title for the last 11 years in a row, are just two points behind Leverkusen.

Alonso's side are one of the best teams to watch in Europe. Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong have shone as wing-backs, while Florian Wirtz has shown the world why he is one of the most highly-rated young players around. With home advantage, they will be confident that they can defeat Bayern this weekend.

Bundesliga table Flashscore

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern on the other hand, have not totally clicked. At times, especially of late, they've stumbled past their opponents. Yet they still find themselves perfectly poised, and they possess far more experience than Leverkusen when push comes to shove.

In Harry Kane, Bayern have the most in-form striker in the world. The Englishman has bagged 24 goals in the league since his move this summer, and has linked up with Leroy Sane to formidable effect. The pair are the most prolific attacking duo in Europe, combining for 48 goals.

This is the definition of a crunch title clash. Will the league be decided this weekend? No. But it could go some way to deciding who will end up champions of Germany.

All season, people have been expecting Girona to fade away after an electric start to the season, but here in the middle of February, they can return to the top of the table with a win over Real Madrid on Saturday.

They head to the Bernabeu just two points behind their title rivals and in fine form, enjoying a 15-match unbeaten league run that they have embarked on after losing to Los Blancos at the end of September. They did drop points last time out, but drawing away to Real Sociedad isn't a bad result by any means.

Following that draw, Real Madrid had the chance to finally put daylight between themselves and Michel's side, but failed to do so after conceding a last-minute equaliser in the Madrid derby. They'll be desperate to finally shake off their challengers on home turf and so will be going all-out to try and claim victory.

A loss for Girona wouldn't end their title hopes given how much of the season is left, but you do get the feeling that, considering how relentless Carlos Ancelotti and co can be, the underdogs can't really afford to fall five points behind even at this stage of the campaign.

Their task will be made all the more difficult by the fact that their manager is suspended along with Daley Blind and Yangel Herrera, but you should know at this point to rule them out at your peril...

Sunday, February 11th

Hosts Ivory Coast take on Nigeria in the AFCON final on Sunday, as we come to the end of an incredibly dramatic tournament.

The Elephants' route to the final has been nothing short of remarkable. After sacking their coach Jean-Louis Gasset following a disappointing group stage which saw them squeak through as one of the best third-placed teams, Ivory Coast knocked out defending champions Senegal on penalties before battling past Mali with 10 men. In the semi-finals, Sebastien Haller's goal saw them past D.R. Congo.

When assistant manager Emerse Fae took over midway through the tournament, he probably didn't truly believe that Ivory Coast could reach the final amidst all the chaos. But on Sunday, they will have a huge chance to win their first AFCON since 2015 in front of a raucous home crowd.

However, Nigeria will have something to say about that.

The Super Eagles have been the strongest team defensively in the tournament, conceding just the two goals, with one of those from the penalty spot. They have been rock solid at the back, but not always cohesive offensively. However, at major tournaments, a good defence often gets you over the line.

Despite the lack of goals, Victor Osimhen has worked his socks off up front, and Ademola Lookman has stepped up for his country on a number of occasions.

It promises to be a brilliant occasion. Hopefully we get a great contest to round off what has been a superb month.

Monday, February 12th

‘The Greatest Show on Turf’ is set for its 54th edition on Sunday night with Kansas City and San Francisco meeting in Las Vegas to see who will be crowned Super Bowl champions.

It’s nothing new for reigning champions Kansas, back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years and this match-up is a repeat of the final from 2020, where quarterback Patrick Mahomes and co were triumphant.

Not too much has changed for the Chiefs during this staggering run. The coach Andy Reid remains the same, whilst Mahomes is still piloting the offense. Travis Kelce is still the star tight-end, although he may well be upstaged by his partner Taylor Swift this year. No NFL team has more relevance across the world than Kansas.

Since that 2020 meeting, things have certainly changed for the 49ers. Their coach Kyle Shanahan may have stayed in the post, but Jimmy Garropolo, now a Vegas resident ironically, has been replaced at quarterback by ‘Mr Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy.

He was the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but that hasn’t stopped him rising from obscurity to the biggest stage of them all. Over the course of the season, he has ranked fifth in total passing yards, one spot above Mahomes and on a salary that couldn’t be more different.

The two will be in the spotlight and whoever comes out on top is likely to be named the most valuable player (MVP). For Mahomes that is nothing new, but can the ultimate underdog Purdy lift his side past the might of the Chiefs? It will be another Super Bowl worth watching.