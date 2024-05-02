Postecoglou admits Tottenham have 'lost belief' as top-four bid fades away

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Postecoglou admits Tottenham have 'lost belief' as top-four bid fades away
Postecoglou admits Tottenham have 'lost belief' as top-four bid fades away
Postecoglou took responsibility for Spurs' defeat
Postecoglou took responsibility for Spurs' defeatAFP
Ange Postecoglou (58) admitted his Tottenham flops have "lost belief" after a dismal 2-0 defeat against Chelsea left their hopes of Champions League qualification in tatters.

Postecoglou's side needed a win at Stamford Bridge to close the gap on fourth-placed Aston Villa in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four.

But instead they slumped to a third successive loss after goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson fired Chelsea to victory over their London rivals.

Fifth-placed Tottenham are seven points behind Villa with four games left, while Unai Emery's men have three to play.

With their Champions League hopes fading, Postecoglou conceded his players are no longer playing with the confidence that infused their performances earlier this season.

Taking the blame for Tottenham's untimely slump, the Australian said: "It wasn't good enough and I have to take responsibility for that, it is on me.

"I am the manager and I am the one putting them out there and it was not good enough.

"When we put in a performance like we did in the first half it meant my message wasn't getting through."

Tottenham's issues with defending set-pieces were decisive again, leaving former Celtic boss Postecoglou to bemoan his side's collapse in the final weeks of his first season in charge.

"I feel like we've lost a bit of belief and conviction in our football and that is on me to change that," he said.

"It wasn't about conceding the first goal, it was our approach to playing football and we were nowhere near good enough. That is on me.

"We've been in a bit of a grind for a while now, that is part of our challenge and part of our growth. We have to go out there and perform and sometimes you have to grind out. We were poor today."

Asked if Tottenham's top four bid was over, the downcast Postecoglou added: "I don't know how to answer these questions. We were poor today, what is the point of thinking about anything else?

"There's no major formula. We will work hard and make sure we get it right. My responsibility is to make sure we play better next time."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenham
Related Articles
Chelsea beat struggling Tottenham to keep faint European hopes alive
Spurs boss Postecoglou jokes he's leaving for Sweden to get away from VAR
Tottenham hit with double injury blow as Davies and Werner are ruled out
Show more
Football
Olympiacos ease past wasteful Aston Villa in Conference League semi-final first leg
Last-gasp Fiorentina edge 10-man Club Brugge in first leg of Conference League semi
Bayer Leverkusen make light work of Roma in first leg of Europa League semi-final
Marseille and Atalanta go into second leg of Europa League semi-final level after draw
Injured PSG defender Lucas Hernandez facing Euro 2024 heartbreak
Data-driven Player of the Month: Cole Palmer - Are Chelsea producing a new Lampard?
Manchester United have to improve squad but have a strong base, says Ten Hag
Newcastle's Tonali handed suspended ban for breaching FA betting rules
Most Read
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly set to part ways with coach Darvin Ham

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings