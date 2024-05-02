Injured PSG defender Lucas Hernandez facing Euro 2024 heartbreak

Injured PSG defender Lucas Hernandez facing Euro 2024 heartbreak
Hernandez picked up the injury against Dortmund on Wednesday night
Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez (28) is set to miss Euro 2024 after rupturing knee ligaments in his team's Champions League loss to Borussia Dortmund, the French giants said Thursday.

Hernandez injured his left knee during the passage of play which led to Niclas Fuellkrug scoring the only goal of Wednesday's semi-final first leg tie in Germany. The defender "will undergo surgery in the coming days", said the French champions in a statement.

The 2018 World Cup winner returned to the pitch for a few moments, before being replaced by Lucas Beraldo.

Hernandez is no stranger to serious injuries. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he ruptured the cruciate ligament in his right knee in France's opening group game against Australia.

His latest setback is a blow to France coach Didier Deschamps who will announce his squad on May 16th for the European championships which get underway in Germany on June 14th.

"I have no news on Lucas Hernandez. It doesn't look very positive. But we will wait for the doctors to analyse it," PSG coach Luis Enrique said after Wednesday's match.

FootballChampions LeagueHernandez LucasPSG
