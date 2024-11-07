Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. French minister criticises PSG fans' 'Free Palestine' banner, club to avoid punishment

French minister criticises PSG fans' 'Free Palestine' banner, club to avoid punishment

Reuters
UEFA told Reuters on Thursday that PSG will not face disciplinary proceedings
UEFA told Reuters on Thursday that PSG will not face disciplinary proceedingsREUTERS / Stephanie Lecocq
French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau on Thursday criticised the unfurling of a giant "Free Palestine" banner at a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football match, saying it was "unacceptable".

However, European football's governing body UEFA said the club would not face sanctions.

Retailleau, asked if he would seek sanctions against PSG, told Sud Radio: "I am not ruling out anything. I will demand explanations from PSG."

On Wednesday night, fans from Paris Saint-Germain's hardline Auteuil Kop group displayed a huge "Free Palestine" banner before their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, eight days before France play Israel in Paris in a Nations League game.

Their action took place as Israel pressed on with a military offensive in Gaza that has killed about 43,400 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza health ministry figures. The conflict broke out after Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

Israel has also carried out deadly raids in the occupied West Bank.

Qatar-owned PSG said after the game it had not been made aware of any plans to display such a message.

"Paris St Germain recalls that the Parc des Princes is - and must remain - a place of communion around a common passion for soccer and firmly opposes any message of a political nature in its stadium," the club said in a statement.

Minister Retailleau said: "Of course the club president is responsible. I want to know how this tarpaulin arrived, how it was deployed."

UEFA told Reuters on Thursday that PSG will not face disciplinary proceedings as it only bans political messages deemed insulting or provocative.

"There will therefore be no disciplinary case because the banner that was unfurled cannot be in this case be considered provocative or insulting in that precise case," a UEFA spokesperson said.

Last year, the Scottish club Celtic were fined 17,500 euros for fans' waving Palestinian flags at a Champions League match.

Questions have been raised about security surrounding the France v Israel Nations League game next Thursday in a country that has the largest Jewish community in Europe as well as its biggest population of Muslims.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePSG
Related Articles
The key numbers from all nine of Wednesday's matches in the Champions League
Luis Enrique disappointed in PSG defeat, labeling it as bad luck as Atletico prevail
Atletico Madrid produce smash-and-grab performance to beat PSG in last minute
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings