Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Girona fans must enjoy Champions League journey, says coach Michel

Girona fans must enjoy Champions League journey, says coach Michel

Girona will play in Europe for the first time
Girona will play in Europe for the first timeREUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Girona manager Michel said on Thursday that club fans should enjoy their first-ever taste of European football as the Catalan side are set to face the likes of Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and AC Milan in the Champions League this season.

Fired up by their commanding 4-0 victory over Osasuna, their first win of the 2024/25 campaign, Michel commented on the draw for the new-look 36-team tournament that was held while they were playing on Thursday.

Girona, who were last year's surprise package of the LaLiga season going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the title battle and beating Barcelona twice before finishing third, were also drawn to face PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Slovan Bratislava and Sturm Graz.

"I didn't have time to think about it but we are talking about top teams so I just want our fans to be well represented in this tournament and tell them they should go with their heads held high around Europe," Michel told DAZN on Thursday.

"The players have a lot of maturity and are facing it very naturally, focused on the present, which was the game that we had to play today.

"I found out that Liverpool were one of the teams in the group during the game and I was surprised, but I didn't think much more about it due to the circumstances."

Michel praised his players' resilience in recovering from a humbling 3-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Sunday with a "perfect" game against Osasuna on Thursday.

"We were very well positioned and all the players did a spectacular job, a great game in every sense of the word," Michel said.

"I'm very happy with the team's performance and because there was something strange that I didn't like at all before. Often you only see the negative side, but today the team played a perfect game from the beginning."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueLaLigaGironaOsasuna
Related Articles
Girona put four past Osasuna to earn first LaLiga win of season
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Updated
Girona manager Michel remains upbeat despite stuttering start to the season
Show more
Football
Liverpool's Slot says hard-working Chiesa unlikely to feature against Manchester United
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Al Ahli close in on Toney & Osimhen, Arsenal keen on Sterling
Updated
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Carlo Ancelotti says there is no excuse for Real Madrid's slow start to the season
Stubborn Las Palmas frustrate Real Madrid galaticos in draw despite Vinicius penalty
Humbled Jurgen Klopp awed by friend Czyz at Paris 2024
Manchester United's Mason Mount ruled out with muscle injury
Most Read
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Al Ahli close in on Toney & Osimhen, Arsenal keen on Sterling
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Champions League draw LIVE: Teams learn fate for 36-team league phase
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings