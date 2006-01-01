Inter midfielder Barella out for at least two games with thigh injury

Nicolo Barella will miss the next two games

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella (27) is out with a thigh injury, the Serie A side said on Tuesday and will miss at least the next two games for the Italian champions.

Barella, who has made 175 league appearances for Inter, has a strain in the rectus femoris of his right thigh, the club said in a statement.

"His condition will be reassessed next week," the statement added.

Inter, sixth in the standings with eight points from five matches, visit Udinese on Saturday before hosting Crvena Zvezda in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.