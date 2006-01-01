Leipzig players 'not talking' about Klopp before Liverpool tie, says Openda

RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda (24) said his teammates were not yet discussing incoming Red Bull football boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of Wednesday's clash with the coach's former club Liverpool.

Striker Openda admitted to being a long-term admirer of the former Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz boss, who starts his role at Red Bull in January.

"I have not talked to the other players about that," Openda told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think his contract will start in 2025.

"We have time to discuss (it), but now we're focusing on the home Champions League (against Liverpool) and the Bundesliga," the 24-year-old added.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose was coached by Klopp at Mainz for several seasons and maintains a good relationship with the 57-year-old.

Klopp started his coaching career at Mainz, where he took the team to the top flight for the first time, before moving to Borussia Dortmund and later Liverpool.

He told reporters Klopp was a "great coach and a great person".

"He always brought energy to our team. We had situations at Mainz when we felt helpless, but Kloppo gave us the feeling that we wanted to play again right away, the next day.

"(He) gave us foundations to always believe and move forward. We didn't always have the same opinion but I learned a lot from him. I'm very much looking forward to working together with him again."

'Crazy' Salah

Unbeaten Leipzig are second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table on goal difference.

In the Champions League, however, Leipzig have lost their first two games ahead of Liverpool's visit.

The English side sit top of the Premier League table and have won their opening two Champions League fixtures.

"Tomorrow will be a very difficult game. I know - I watched this team and I knew this team when Jurgen Klopp was there.

"I was looking at the games and the Premier League for sure.

"Tomorrow will be a tough game, but we want also to change what we did wrong in the last two games. We played good games, but we made some mistakes."

The Belgian joined Leipzig in the summer of 2023, scoring 24 goals in his first league campaign. This season, he has four goals in seven Bundesliga appearances.

Openda singled out Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the two Liverpool players Leipzig would need to watch.

"If I look at one player who is really crazy, it's Mo Salah. He's one of the best players in the world. He's always dangerous - (then) he comes in with his left foot and shoots."

"The set pieces with Alexander-Arnold, we know his right foot is totally amazing.

"We have to also be patient and not do anything stupid. You have to go out and counter, so you have to be aware of everything."

Rose told reporters Liverpool had "almost not changed at all" since Arne Slot replaced Klopp in the summer.

"They are very good at pressing, very intense, very robust against the ball. That has always been a hallmark of Liverpool," saying the Reds were "uncomfortable to defend."

"They have a high level of individual quality, of power. You have to recognise that, a top opponent, a great task."