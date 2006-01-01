Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Leipzig players 'not talking' about Klopp before Liverpool tie, says Openda

Leipzig players 'not talking' about Klopp before Liverpool tie, says Openda

Lois Openda joined RB Leipzig from Lens in 2023
Lois Openda joined RB Leipzig from Lens in 2023Ulrik Pedersen / NurPhoto via AFP
RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda (24) said his teammates were not yet discussing incoming Red Bull football boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of Wednesday's clash with the coach's former club Liverpool.

Striker Openda admitted to being a long-term admirer of the former Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz boss, who starts his role at Red Bull in January.

"I have not talked to the other players about that," Openda told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think his contract will start in 2025.

"We have time to discuss (it), but now we're focusing on the home Champions League (against Liverpool) and the Bundesliga," the 24-year-old added.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose was coached by Klopp at Mainz for several seasons and maintains a good relationship with the 57-year-old.

Klopp started his coaching career at Mainz, where he took the team to the top flight for the first time, before moving to Borussia Dortmund and later Liverpool.

He told reporters Klopp was a "great coach and a great person".

"He always brought energy to our team. We had situations at Mainz when we felt helpless, but Kloppo gave us the feeling that we wanted to play again right away, the next day.

"(He) gave us foundations to always believe and move forward. We didn't always have the same opinion but I learned a lot from him. I'm very much looking forward to working together with him again."

'Crazy' Salah

Unbeaten Leipzig are second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table on goal difference.

In the Champions League, however, Leipzig have lost their first two games ahead of Liverpool's visit.

The English side sit top of the Premier League table and have won their opening two Champions League fixtures.

"Tomorrow will be a very difficult game. I know - I watched this team and I knew this team when Jurgen Klopp was there.

"I was looking at the games and the Premier League for sure.

"Tomorrow will be a tough game, but we want also to change what we did wrong in the last two games. We played good games, but we made some mistakes."

The Belgian joined Leipzig in the summer of 2023, scoring 24 goals in his first league campaign. This season, he has four goals in seven Bundesliga appearances.

Openda singled out Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the two Liverpool players Leipzig would need to watch.

"If I look at one player who is really crazy, it's Mo Salah. He's one of the best players in the world. He's always dangerous - (then) he comes in with his left foot and shoots."

"The set pieces with Alexander-Arnold, we know his right foot is totally amazing.

"We have to also be patient and not do anything stupid. You have to go out and counter, so you have to be aware of everything."

Rose told reporters Liverpool had "almost not changed at all" since Arne Slot replaced Klopp in the summer.

"They are very good at pressing, very intense, very robust against the ball. That has always been a hallmark of Liverpool," saying the Reds were "uncomfortable to defend."

"They have a high level of individual quality, of power. You have to recognise that, a top opponent, a great task."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueLois OpendaTrent Alexander-ArnoldMohamed SalahLiverpoolRB Leipzig
Related Articles
Jota out as Liverpool's injury list worsens ahead of RB Leipzig test
RB Leipzig take on Liverpool with Klopp's shadow looming large
European Highlights: Barca and Bayern facing off, Mourinho and Manchester United reuniting
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid comeback to thrash Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa win
Updated
Vinicius hits hat-trick as Real Madrid fight back to beat Dortmund in epic
McGinn and Duran score quickfire double to guide Aston Villa past Bologna
Sluggish Arsenal grind out narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League
Last-gasp Stuttgart steal all three points from Juventus in Turin
Paris Saint-Germain come back to rescue point from PSV in Champions League
Tunisia sack coach Benzarti after shock AFCON qualifying defeat
Late Laporte header earns Al Nassr victory in Asian Champions League
Most Read
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin
Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut
Football Tracker: Real Madrid comeback to thrash Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings