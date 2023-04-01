Luis Enrique happy PSG have Champions League destiny in their own hands

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Luis Enrique happy PSG have Champions League destiny in their own hands
Luis Enrique happy PSG have Champions League destiny in their own hands
Enrique speaks during his press conference
Enrique speaks during his press conference
Profimedia
Paris Saint Germain go into their final Champions League group game away to already qualified Borussia Dortmund knowing a win would see them top the group, and manager Luis Enrique is glad they have their destiny in their own hands.

Dortmund have 10 points, three more than PSG in second, but a win for the French side on Wednesday would see them top the group on the head-to-head tiebreaker, but anything less could see them out of the competition.

Newcastle United host AC Milan at the same time, and with both sides on five points, they can take advantage of a slip-up by PSG.

"Borussia have got through but their position is still up for grabs, the other two teams do not have their fate in their hands, while we do," Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

"It's a complicated situation for everyone, but it is in our hands. It's not going to be easy of course. We have found it difficult in Champions League games, especially away from home. But that is not going to change our ideas or target."

In what was billed as the "Group of Death", the PSG manager has said all along that it would all come down to the final day, and so it has proved.

A win for PSG at Dortmund would see them qualify
Reuters

"It's down to logic because the differences are so small, it has been like that in every game," the Spaniard said.

"We could have won every game in this competition and we also could have lost all of them, so it wasn't very hard to know that it would come down to the last day."

There is a lot at stake for PSG, but the manager said it is easier to prepare for these type of games.

"These games are easy in some ways. You don't need to motivate the players. Sometimes you need to calm the players down when they are ahead of the final," he said.

"The players have been flying in training because they all want to be involved. In this type of game it's all about controlling that passion and ensuring that it doesn't become excessive."

The manager himself is not feeling the pressure.

"If you don't want pressure you shouldn't sign for big clubs as a player or as a coach. I have no problem with the attention, the pressure, and I am just here to enjoy the show."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePSGDortmundNewcastle UtdAC Milan
Related Articles
Newcastle focused on what they can control in must-win clash with Milan
Returning Rafael Leao boosts Milan's Champions League mission impossible hopes
'Group of death' delivers as PSG, Newcastle and AC Milan all stay in the hunt
Show more
Football
Al Ittihad cruise to 3-0 win over Auckland City at Club World Cup
Barcelona manager Xavi says they must be more consistent after Girona loss
Turkish club Ankaragucu's president Faruk Koca arrested for punching referee
Updated
Erling Haaland set to return to Manchester City training ahead of Club World Cup
Arsenal end Champions League group stage with draw at PSV
Lens secure spot in Europa League after dramatic victory over Sevilla
Transfer News LIVE: Eintracht Frankfurt and Girona interested in Van de Beek
Updated
Former Italy and Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini calls time on glittering career
Updated
Most Read
Turkish leagues halted after club president punches referee in face
Erik ten Hag defiant as Champions League exit looms for Manchester United
Turkish club Ankaragucu's president Faruk Koca arrested for punching referee
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard says teammates 'must ignore the refereeing'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings