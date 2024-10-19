Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Milan's Leao and Hernandez back in lineup as team named to face Brugge

Milan's Leao and Hernandez back in lineup as team named to face Brugge

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates a goal with Rafael Leao
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates a goal with Rafael LeaoReuters / Daniele Mascolo
AC Milan winger Rafael Leao (25) and defender Theo Hernandez (27) will return to the starting lineup for the Champions League tie at home to Club Brugge after missing the weekend Serie A game, manager Paulo Fonseca said as he named his team on Monday.

Hernandez was suspended for Saturday's 1-0 win at Udinese after his red card in the 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina, while Leao was dropped to the bench after that loss which left Fonseca furious.

"They will play tomorrow from the first minute," he told reporters ahead of Tuesday's game at San Siro.

"I expect from them what I expect from everyone, that they give their best to help Milan win. It's a normal situation, even for them. And tomorrow they play."

Samuel Chukwueze scored the winner against Udinese but is set to be among the substitutes for the Brugge game as Fonseca took the unusual step of naming his lineup.

"I will tell you straight away tomorrow's team," Fonseca said with a smile.

"Mike Maignan, Emerson Royal, Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Hernandez, Youssouf Fofana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tijani Reijnders, Leao, Christian Pulisic, Alvaro Morata."

Milan have had a tough start to the Champions League in terms of opposition and results, losing to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, and Fonseca knows this is almost a must-win match.

"We started against two of the strongest teams in Europe right now. They were two different games," he said.

"Difficulties against Liverpool, quality against Leverkusen, especially in the second half. We didn't win but we showed signs of growth.

"We have to continue to grow in this competition and we want to win if we want to have a chance to continue. It's not decisive but it is important, we have to win."

Milan's recent form has been mixed
Milan's recent form has been mixedFlashscore

Milan have a shortage of strikers. Tammy Abraham went off injured minutes after coming onto the pitch on Saturday, while Luka Jovic was not included in the Champions League squad.

Francesco Camarda has been called up from the youth squad and if he were to come on and score at 16 years and 226 days he would become the youngest-ever scorer in the Champions League.

"This is not a normal situation to have Abraham and Jovic out," Fonseca said.

"Normally we always have solutions, plus we have Camarda in who we believe a lot. I don't think we need other players in this position."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueTheo HernandezRafael LeaoAC MilanClub BruggeTammy AbrahamFrancesco CamardaLuka JovicSamuel Chukwueze
Related Articles
'Milan suffered together' in gritty win against Udinese, says Paulo Fonseca
10-man AC Milan cling on for tight win over Udinese
EXCLUSIVE: Oddo talks nearly joining Barcelona and Serie A experience
Show more
Football
Simmering Bellingham set for Dortmund reunion in Champions League
PSG wary of PSV's impressive domestic results, says Luis Enrique
Carlo Ancelotti wants goals over pressing from Kylian Mbappe
Arteta urges Arsenal to use 'pain' of Bournemouth loss against Shakhtar
Liverpool captain Van Dijk talking to 'right people' over new contract
EXCLUSIVE: Martins Neiva targets unbeaten FKF campaign with Gor Mahia after flying start
Winners and Losers: Wondergoals, late leads squandered & Gavi's comeback
Women footballers call on FIFA to end partnership with Saudi Aramco
Inzaghi praises Inter resilience despite early injury woes in Roma win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter edge Roma, Marseille & Barcelona both score five in big wins
Tommy Paul joins Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as 2024 three-time title winner
Humphries wins Czech Darts Open after Littler's impressive weekend
Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona smash Sevilla in LaLiga

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings