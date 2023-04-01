Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali was on the bench at the weekend for his side's clash with Brentford
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali was on the bench at the weekend for his side's clash with Brentford
Reuters
Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali (23) admits Tuesday's Champions League clash at AC Milan will be 90% emotion as he returns to the San Siro for the first time since leaving the Italian club in July.

The Italy international arrived on Tyneside for a fee reported to be 70 million euros, part of Newcastle's squad strengthening ahead of their Champions League return after a 20-year absence.

While he admits it will be a strange feeling going back to the club he supports, he said it will not be a problem once the whistle goes to start the game.

"I think I'm going to feel the emotion tomorrow at 90%. Today it's at 10%," Tonali told reporters on Monday. "I've met some people I'm familiar with at Milan and have been in touch with them.

"It's hard emotions because they don't happen all the time in football. They're special and I'll remember them forever. This is the team I support and the team that gave me a chance to succeed. Things have completely changed. I am here as a rival, I have to manage that but it won't be a problem."

It will be more of a problem for his father who is a passionate Milan fan.

"I don't know who he will support. I don't want to be in his head but I think he will take care of me! I hope he will support me but it's very difficult to change a supporter's mind about their team," Tonali said.

"I think he will support Milan and support me. Maybe he will want a draw?"

Newcastle's arrival in Milan for their opening Group F game was delayed as bad weather in Italy meant their plane could not take off on schedule.

Manager Eddie Howe (45) shrugged off the inconvenience of their transport problems and said he was proud to be leading the club back into Europe's elite - a situation that had looked improbable until Newcastle were bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund two years ago.

"I've never even attended a Champions League game - I've always been too busy working!" Howe, whose side face a daunting task to get out of the group with Paris St Germain and Borussia Dortmund also in store, told reporters.

"It will be a proud moment for everyone after so long away. We have to be at our best. We want to be very competitive. We want to show our style of play. First and foremost the competitive nature in our game has to be there."

Howe also paid tribute to Tonali who he says has settled in well to life in the Premier League.

"I really like him as a person. He's serious towards his game, which I like. He's a leader. Excited for what he can be for us -- both now and the future," Howe said.

Tonali was greeted enthusiastically by the Italian media who were eager to quiz him on his move.

"I remember the transfer happened while the Under 21 Euros were on. Everything happened so quick. I was overwhelmed because I was playing for Italy," he said.

"I have found a wonderful team and a wonderful staff. They are ready to welcome anyone and I realised that Newcastle people love what they do. In these two months I've seen the whole team working non-stop, 24/7 at the training ground.

"You have to accept new challenges."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueNewcastle UtdTonali SandroHowe EddieAC Milan
Related Articles
AC Milan happy to focus on Newcastle United after derby defeat, says Pioli
Howe urges Newcastle to 'believe' after tough UCL draw
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Show more
Football
Late header salvages draw for Neymar's Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Updated
Superb Hudson-Odoi strike earns Forest point against 10-man Burnley
Spain's women players say their national team boycott remains despite call-ups
Montreal midfielder Miljevic has contract terminated by MLS after investigation
Lazio boss Sarri wants fast start on Champions League return against Atletico
Germany's Draxler joins Qatar's Al Ahli from PSG in two-year deal
New Spain coach Tome unveils women's team with World Cup winners despite boycott
Updated
Spanish court throws out Luis Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit
Most Read
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Real Madrid come back against Real Sociedad to continue perfect start in LaLiga

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings