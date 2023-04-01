AC Milan happy to focus on Newcastle United after derby defeat, says Pioli

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. AC Milan happy to focus on Newcastle United after derby defeat, says Pioli
AC Milan happy to focus on Newcastle United after derby defeat, says Pioli
Pioli is happy that they now have the chance to move on from that loss in a different competition
Pioli is happy that they now have the chance to move on from that loss in a different competition
Reuters
AC Milan will look to put Saturday's humiliating 5-1 derby defeat by Inter Milan behind them when they host Newcastle United in their opening group game of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manager Stefano Pioli is happy that they now have the chance to move on from that loss in a different competition.

"It hasn't been easy, we had a great deal of expectation surrounding the derby, there was a lot of positivity and confidence, and it went how it went, badly," Pioli told reporters on Monday.

"It was a huge disappointment but we have the Champions League now, thankfully, because it's the only way we can actually try and switch our focus."

Milan went out of last season's Champions League to their rivals Inter at the semi-final stage, and the league defeat on Saturday means they have now lost all five derby games in 2023.

"I'm in debt to the fans because last season when we played really badly they always got behind us," the manager said.

"I also owe them something because I've become the Milan coach who has lost the most derby games in a calendar year, but we will do everything in our power to make sure this season can still be a very positive campaign."

Pioli and his team will welcome Sandro Tonali back to the San Siro after the midfielder joined Newcastle in July.

"I think it will be very emotional to come up against Sandro Tonali, I'll give him a big hug. Sandro was an important player during our time together, we won trophies together," Pioli said.

"It will be very emotional for him to come back to the San Siro, and we wish him all the best, but from matchday two onwards."

Along with Newcastle, Milan will also face Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in Group F of the Champions League.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueNewcastle UtdInterAC MilanTonali SandroDortmundParis SG
Related Articles
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Show more
Football
New Spain coach Tome unveils women's team with World Cup winners despite boycott
Updated
Football Tracker: Wan-Bissaka out for three weeks, Monday's games underway
Updated
Spanish court throws out Luis Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit
Turkish football federation insist manager Kuntz has not been sacked despite reports
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Defender Lucy Parker joins Lionesses squad for Nations League
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Guardiola optimistic about Man City retaining Champions League title
Updated
Manchester United's injured Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for 'several weeks'
Most Read
Trossard helps Arsenal overcome tough Everton challenge to continue unbeaten run
Football Tracker: Wan-Bissaka out for three weeks, Monday's games underway
Real Madrid come back against Real Sociedad to continue perfect start in LaLiga
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings