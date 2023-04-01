Newcastle suffer agonising defeat to Dortmund with Group F wide open

Felix Nmecha consigned Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United to a rare home defeat, with his excellent first-half winner lifting Borussia Dortmund off the bottom of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Group F, and ending his side’s six-game losing streak against English opposition in European away games.

Paris Saint-Germain know better than most that the wrong tactics can end in disaster at St James’ Park, but Dortmund, who had drawn blank in both of their group matches prior to kick-off, threw caution to the wind from the word go.

There was just over a minute gone when the lively Donyell Malen tested Nick Pope with a low, driven effort, and Anthony Gordon responded a matter of seconds later with a curling strike that called Gregor Kobel into action.

The frantic opening exchanges continued when Malen and Niclas Füllkrug each hit the target from close range, but Pope’s terrific double save cranked the volume up another notch on Tyneside.

Player ratings Flashscore

Alexander Isak being withdrawn through injury against his former club saw the tempo cool and high-quality chances dry up, but only until BVB were rewarded for their gutsy approach with a well-worked goal on the stroke of half-time. Nico Schlotterbeck deservedly took plaudits for starting the move and providing the assist, but Nmecha’s first-time finish was equally worthy of praise.

As the hosts amped up the pressure, Callum Wilson was exactly the player Howe would have wanted on the end of a gilt-edged chance shortly before the hour mark, but having looked off the pace since emerging from the bench to replace Isak, his attempt was stifled by Kobel when it really should have nestled in the back of the net.

Match stats Flashscore

The 31-year-old was inches away from making amends in the dying embers of the contest, but he was the first of two Newcastle stars to find the woodwork late on, with his crossbar-bound header followed up minutes later by an ill-fated effort from Gordon to leave the Toon drenched and defeated on a rain-soaked evening.

Howe and co must dust themselves down after failing to extend their eight-game unbeaten run, while BVB take their own such streak to six matches. The two sides’ first-ever competitive meeting certainly didn’t disappoint, and they will do it all over again in two weeks’ time, with a top-two spot in Group F still entirely up for grabs.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Click here to see all stats from the match on Flashscore.