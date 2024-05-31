Playing in Champions League final still hasn't sunk in, says Jadon Sancho

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Playing in Champions League final still hasn't sunk in, says Jadon Sancho

Playing in Champions League final still hasn't sunk in, says Jadon Sancho

Sancho joined Dortmund in January on loan
Sancho joined Dortmund in January on loanReuters
Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho (24) said it feels surreal to be playing in the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley on Saturday after struggling for game time at Manchester United.

He joined United from Dortmund for 85 million euros ($92 million) in August 2021 but failed to hold down a regular spot and returned to Germany on loan in January after becoming embroiled in a row with manager Erik ten Hag.

Dortmund, who finished fifth in the Bundesliga, are vying for their second Champions League title after their 1997 triumph.

"To be fair, it felt surreal. Again, it still hasn’t hit me," he told CNN in an interview published on Thursday.

"It’s kind of crazy, you know, I don’t think anyone would have expected this – me being in the Champions League final, especially where I came from? I’m just happy."

Sancho added that he was eager to play against his former Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham in the final and said he would be challenging Real teammate Vinicius Jr for the Ballon d'Or.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueSancho JadonDortmundReal Madrid
Related Articles
Determined Dortmund to bank on solid defence and quick transitions against Real Madrid
'Show the world': Sancho eyes Wembley redemption with Dortmund
'Evolving' Vinicius Junior picks Champions League over Ballon d'Or
Show more
Football
Niclas Fullkrug: The return of the old-fashioned 'panzer' and his battle with Rudiger
Jose Mourinho on the verge of agreeing deal with Fenerbahce
Argentina's Paulo Dybala admits Copa America snub an unexpected blow
Antoine Griezmann says defence wins championships ahead of Euro 2024
Kenya’s Michael Olunga ranked ahead of Sadio Mane in Africa’s goal scorers list
PFA warns FIFA of strike threat with players at 'breaking point'
Monaco's Mohamed Camara given four-match ban for hiding anti-homophobia logo
Chelsea reportedly appoint Leicester's Enzo Maresca as new head coach
Most Read
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund through the years: Collapsing goals & Lewandowski magic
Chelsea reportedly appoint Leicester's Enzo Maresca as new head coach
No more 'crazy' rivalries as friends Sabalenka & Badosa meet at French Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings