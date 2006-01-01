Advertisement
Proud Rodgers hails Celtic's hunger and greed after dominant win over Slovan

Rodgers led his side to the dream start to their European campaign
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers credited his side's intensity, hunger and greed after the Scottish champions beat Slovan Bratislava 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The four-goal home win was Celtic's biggest in the main stages of the Champions League, although the club had bigger victories in the European Cup, including a 9-0 win over Finnish side KPV in 1970.

"To get that scoreline at this level is a massive testament to the players and their mentality," Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"Just the intensity and the hunger and the greed of the team, and then the quality for the goals was absolutely superb, so it was a great night for everyone."

The former Liverpool and Leicester City manager said his men were excellent in every aspect of the game.

"The supporters really pushed the team and I am so proud for everyone," he added.

Celtic, who have won all five of their Scottish Premiership matches this season, next face Falkirk in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

