Raphinha scores brace as Barcelona win Champions League first-leg thriller against PSG

Raphinha was at the top of his game against PSG

Barcelona came from behind as they rolled back the clock in a dramatic 3-2 UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final first-leg win against Paris Saint-Germain – the Blaugrana’s first victory at the Parc des Princes since the same stage in their victorious 2015 campaign.

Aiming to avoid having to repeat their famous ‘Remontada’ from this match-up in 2017, Barcelona roared into life around the 20-minute mark, with only a goalline clearance by Nuno Mendes preventing Robert Lewandowski’s header from rolling in.

Raphinha was next to try his luck, his low drive touched wide by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the former Leeds man was by far the most dangerous for the away side in the lead-up to his opener.

Not for the first time in the match, Barça launched a swift attack on the break. Lamine Yamal – who became the youngest ever UCL quarter-final participant with his appearance tonight – saw his cross fumbled by Donnarumma, leaving Raphinha to blast into the open net.

Match stats Statsperform

Aside from a promising opening 10 minutes, it was a languid first-half performance from PSG, with danger man Kylian Mbappé kept quiet thanks in part to an imperious display from the 17-year-old Pau Cubarsí.

It was a surprise then, when the home side sensationally turned the game on its head in a stunning start to the second half.

First, Ousmane Dembélé took advantage of Ronald Araújo’s poor clearance to thunder into the roof of Marc-André ter Stegen’s net, before Fabián Ruiz deftly slipped through Vitinha, who slotted into the far corner from close range.

Dembele bagged against his former club Profimedia

Bradley Barcola rattled the bar as PSG continued in that vein, but they were soon pegged back themselves.

Almost immediately after his introduction, Pedri looped a sumptuous ball over to Raphinha, who notched his second with a delicate outside-of-the-boot finish on the volley.

Dembélé thumped against the post as the hosts’ bad luck continued, leaving it open for Barça to take the lead for the final time.

Andreas Christensen rose to meet İlkay Gündoğan’s corner and direct his header past Donnarumma, salvaging victory for the visitors in the most unlikely of scenarios.

Christensen restored the lead for Barca Profimedia

The sides will head to the Spanish coast next week for an intriguing second leg, where Luis Enrique will hope of a comeback akin to the last time he managed in this H2H – albeit for the opposite side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)

See the match summary here