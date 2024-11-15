Real Madrid reportedly keen on Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Wirtz

According to information from Sky, Spanish record champions Real Madrid are not only planning to sign Xabi Alonso (42) next summer but they are apparently also keen to lure Florian Wirtz (21) to the Bernabeu. Teammate Robert Andrich (30) assumes that the Bayer playmaker will "take the next step" sooner or later.

Wirtz finally made his breakthrough in professional football last season. He scored 11 goals and 12 assists in the German Bundesliga in 2023/24. With Bayer 04 Leverkusen, he won the league and DFB Cup double without defeat.

In the current season, Wirtz has also confirmed these performances in the UEFA Champions League (three goals in four appearances). The attacking player has long been recognised as one of Europe's greatest talents.

He also put in strong performances for the German national football team at EURO 2024, with whom he will play a home match in the UEFA Nations League against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday (20:45 CET). Wirtz would then have played his 28th international match for Germany.

Contract until 2027

As reported by Sky, Real Madrid are showing concrete interest in signing Wirtz. When asked about this, his teammate Andrich said in an interview with the TV channel: "I'm pretty sure he's ready for the next step. Whether now or the summer after next is written in the stars."

Wirtz still has a contract at Leverkusen until the summer of 2027, but Andrich is convinced that he will "take the next step" in the near future. "We have to be honest. He needs that too."

The super talent may be able to continue his work with successful coach Xabi Alonso in Madrid.

According to Spanish and German media, Real are working hard to appoint the Spaniard as coach Carlo Ancelotti's successor when his contract expires at the end of the season.