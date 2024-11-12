Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement

Geovany Quenda is the object of desire of many top European clubs, Samuele Ricci is attracting attention even outside Italy, and could Carlo Ancelotti say goodbye to Real Madrid? Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Manchester United have shown strong interest in Sporting’s young talent, Geovany Quenda. Scouts have closely monitored him during matches like the one against Famalicao and in the Champions League versus Sturm Graz, affirming their interest.

However, significant challenges complicate a potential transfer in the short term. Firstly, Quenda, who will turn 18 in April, has a €100 million release clause in his contract, considered too expensive by the Red Devils, despite his talent. Additionally, the competition is fierce: Man City - against whom he also provided an assist in the 4-1 victory last week - Liverpool, and Juventus are also looking at him.

Other suitors, such as German clubs RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, have also made moves, ensuring that the battle for Quenda’s signature remains highly competitive. While United has already made contact, Sporting's current stance is to negotiate only from the release clause amount, which exceeds, as told, what United and other clubs are willing to spend. Any departure in January is considered improbable, as the Portuguese club aims to keep Quenda until at least the season's end.

However, the situation could evolve by the summer of 2025: the coming months will be crucial in determining the young midfielder's future and the arrival of his now-former manager Ruben Amorim at Man United could be decisive.

Liverpool searching for new defender

Arne Slot, as he demonstrated over the summer, is not making any transfer market demands of Liverpool's management, expressing confidence and satisfaction with his current squad. The former Feyenoord coach is pleased with the progress his Liverpool team has made, currently leading both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Slot has worked with the resources available to him, significantly improving players like Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, and Ibrahima Konate, who have become key members of the team.

Despite their considerable potential, these players had not previously reached their full capabilities but are now finding their roles and thriving within the squad.

Virgil van Dijk's recent stats Flashscore

Even though Slot has achieved great results with the current roster, Liverpool's management acknowledges the necessity of strengthening the defence, independent of the status of Van Dijk, with whom contract renewal talks are progressing.

The English club aims to finalise an agreement with Virgi before January, but in the meantime continues to monitor new potential players.

Goncalo Inacio from Sporting and Murillo from Nottingham Forest remain top defensive targets. With or without Van Dijk, the club is determined to sign a promising defender who can develop and adapt over time, potentially benefiting from Van Dijk's experience and mentorship – if he will stay – next season.

Ricci race heats up

Interest in Samuele Ricci from Premier League clubs remains strong. Chelsea and, especially, Manchester City - considering him as a possible replacement for Rodri in the January transfer window - are closely monitoring his performances. Both teams may make formal offers in the coming weeks, as Ricci is among their top potential midfield targets, though no firm decisions have been made yet.

Meanwhile, other top European clubs are also in the race: Real Madrid, who is going through a difficult time, could aim to strengthen their midfield during the winter window. Ricci, who is highly appreciated by Ancelotti, is on their shortlist.

However, the club that has shown the most immediate interest in Samuele is Inter. With Ricci’s contract expiring in 2026, the Nerazzurri are preparing an offer of approximately €20 million for next summer.

The current valuation of Torino stands at around €40 million, but Inter believe that - with only one year left on his contract next June - €20 million could be enough to sign the player.

Regardless, Ricci is ready for a big leap to a top club in the summer and is not expected to renew his contract with Torino.

Ancelotti farewell in 2025

Carlo Ancelotti's position at Real Madrid is under threat following a series of disappointing results. Florentino Perez is dissatisfied, particularly after losses against Barcelona and AC Milan. However, an imminent decision on his future is unlikely, as the club is also assessing other factors that have complicated this first part of the season. Issues within the squad, such as tensions caused by Kylian Mbappe's strong personality, and an ongoing injury crisis are being considered.

Real Madrid's recent results Flashscore

Xabi Alonso remains the top candidate to succeed Ancelotti, though a move would likely only occur in the summer. His decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another season has reinforced the plan for a transition in June 2025, positioning him as Ancelotti’s natural heir. Discussions with President Perez have taken place, and while a formal agreement has yet to be reached, it seems only a matter of time.

If a mid-season change at Real Madrid becomes necessary, Alonso’s commitment to Leverkusen makes him an unlikely option. In that case, Perez might turn to club legend Raul as an interim solution, though - as told - no decisions in the short term are expected and Ancelotti, if there are no further heavy defeats, should continue until June.

Inter put price on Calhanoglu

Bayern Munich remain highly interested in Hakan Calhanoglu and are contemplating a renewed bid for him in the 2025 summer transfer window after an initial attempt last summer.

Despite the arrival of Joao Palhinha, whose performances have not fully met expectations, the German club continues to keep a close watch on midfield reinforcements, with the Turkish player high on their priority list.

While last summer Inter were unwilling to negotiate his departure, they have now set an initial valuation of approximately €45 million to consider his potential sale. The Nerazzurri are hopeful that Bayern’s strong interest ahead of the summer market will prompt Premier League clubs to take action, particularly Manchester City, which previously made inquiries regarding Calhanoglu's status.

For his part, Hakan is happy at Inter, where he also has a key role in terms of leadership. Still, he remains open to exploring new challenges, whether a return to the Bundesliga - where he started his career - or a move to the Premier League, which he has long dreamed of. The coming months will be decisive in determining whether Bayern or another top European club will make a concrete move to secure his signature.