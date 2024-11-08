Who's Missing: Arsenal's Rice a doubt for Chelsea, Man City without Stones & Dias

Declan Rice looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal

It's the final round of Premier League fixtures before teams head off for yet another international break, with many sides keen to stop the rot before domestic action returns in a couple of weeks.

It's a key weekend for some of the big hitters in English football as title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal look to bounce back from disappointing defeats in their previous league games, losing to Bournemouth and Newcastle respectively.

There have also been tough weeks in Europe for both those sides, as well as a few more of England's continental hopefuls, with the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham keen to get back on track after some disappointing results.

Check out who's missing and who remains a doubt ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures:

WON'T PLAY

Brentford

Dasilva J. | Knee Injury

Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury

Hickey A. | Thigh Injury

Thiago I. | Knee Injury

H2H Flashscore

Bournemouth

Adams T. | Back Injury

Ouattara Da. | Injury

Scott A. | Knee Injury

Sinisterra L. | Injury

DOUBTS

Ajer K. | Ankle Injury

WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace

Eze E. | Thigh Injury

Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness

Hughes W. | Yellow Cards

Lerma J. | Thigh Injury

Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury

Riad C. | Knee Injury

Richards C. | Thigh Injury

Ward J. | Injury

Wharton A. | Groin Injury

H2H Flashscore

Fulham

Lukic S. | Shoulder Injury

WON'T PLAY

West Ham

Alvarez E. | Red Card

Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Kudus M. | Red Card

H2H Flashscore

Everton

Broja A. | Calf Injury

Chermiti | Ankle Injury

Garner J. | Lower Back Injury

Iroegbunam T. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Coleman S. | Thigh Injury

McNeil D. | Knee injury

WON'T PLAY

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury

Traore B. | Knee Injury

H2H Flashscore

Southampton

Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury

Stewart R. | Thigh Injury

DOUBTS

Johnstone S. | Groin Injury

Meupiyou B. | Injury

Fraser R. | Injury

Lallana A. | Groin Injury

WON'T PLAY

Brighton

March S. | Knee Injury

Milner J. | Thigh Injury

Webster A. | Muscle Injury

H2H Flashscore

Manchester City

Bobb O. | Leg Injury

Dias R. | Injury

Grealish J. | Injury

Rodri | Knee Injury

Stones J. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Ayari Y. | Ankle Injury

Dunk L. | Calf Injury

Joao Pedro | Injury

Minteh Y. | Muscle Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

WON'T PLAY

Liverpool

Alisson | Hamstring Injury

Chiesa F. | Muscle Injury

Diogo Jota | Chest Injury

H2H Flashscore

Aston Villa

Barkley R. | Muscle Injury

Cash M. | Calf Injury

WON'T PLAY

Manchester United

Mainoo K. | Muscle Injury

Malacia T. | Knee Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

H2H Flashscore

Leicester

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Choudhury H. | Shoulder Injury

WON'T PLAY

Nottingham Forest

Danilo | Ankle Injury

Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness

H2H Flashscore

Newcastle

Botman S. | Knee Injury

Lascelles J. | Knee Injury

Miley L. | Back Injury

Wilson C. | Back Injury

WON'T PLAY

Tottenham

Odobert W. | Thigh Injury

Richarlison | Thigh Injury

Van de Ven M. | Thigh Injury

H2H Flashscore

Ipswich

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

Greaves J. | Thigh Injury

Ogbene C. | Calf Injury

Taylor J. | Injury

Tuanzebe A. | Finger Injury

DOUBTS

Moore M. | Illness

Romero C. | Injury

Spence D. | Groin Injury

Werner T. | Muscle Injury

WON'T PLAY

Chelsea

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

H2H Flashscore

Arsenal

Calafiori R. | Knee Injury

Sterling R. | Loan Agreement

Tierney K. | Muscle Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Sancho J. | Illness

Rice D. | Injury