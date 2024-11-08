Who's Missing: Arsenal's Rice a doubt for Chelsea, Man City without Stones & Dias
It's a key weekend for some of the big hitters in English football as title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal look to bounce back from disappointing defeats in their previous league games, losing to Bournemouth and Newcastle respectively.
There have also been tough weeks in Europe for both those sides, as well as a few more of England's continental hopefuls, with the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham keen to get back on track after some disappointing results.
Check out who's missing and who remains a doubt ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures:
Brentford v Bournemouth
WON'T PLAY
Dasilva J. | Knee Injury
Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury
Hickey A. | Thigh Injury
Thiago I. | Knee Injury
Adams T. | Back Injury
Ouattara Da. | Injury
Scott A. | Knee Injury
Sinisterra L. | Injury
DOUBTS
Ajer K. | Ankle Injury
Crystal Palace v Fulham
WON'T PLAY
Eze E. | Thigh Injury
Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness
Hughes W. | Yellow Cards
Lerma J. | Thigh Injury
Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury
Riad C. | Knee Injury
Richards C. | Thigh Injury
Ward J. | Injury
Wharton A. | Groin Injury
Lukic S. | Shoulder Injury
West Ham v Everton
WON'T PLAY
Alvarez E. | Red Card
Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Kudus M. | Red Card
Broja A. | Calf Injury
Chermiti | Ankle Injury
Garner J. | Lower Back Injury
Iroegbunam T. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Coleman S. | Thigh Injury
McNeil D. | Knee injury
Wolves v Southampton
WON'T PLAY
Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury
Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury
Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury
Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury
Traore B. | Knee Injury
Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury
Stewart R. | Thigh Injury
DOUBTS
Johnstone S. | Groin Injury
Meupiyou B. | Injury
Fraser R. | Injury
Lallana A. | Groin Injury
Brighton v Manchester City
WON'T PLAY
March S. | Knee Injury
Milner J. | Thigh Injury
Webster A. | Muscle Injury
Bobb O. | Leg Injury
Dias R. | Injury
Grealish J. | Injury
Rodri | Knee Injury
Stones J. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Ayari Y. | Ankle Injury
Dunk L. | Calf Injury
Joao Pedro | Injury
Minteh Y. | Muscle Injury
O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury
Liverpool v Aston Villa
WON'T PLAY
Alisson | Hamstring Injury
Chiesa F. | Muscle Injury
Diogo Jota | Chest Injury
Barkley R. | Muscle Injury
Cash M. | Calf Injury
Manchester United v Leicester
WON'T PLAY
Mainoo K. | Muscle Injury
Malacia T. | Knee Injury
Shaw L. | Health problems
Yoro L. | Ankle Injury
Daka P. | Ankle Injury
Opoku N. | Broken Leg
Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Choudhury H. | Shoulder Injury
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
WON'T PLAY
Danilo | Ankle Injury
Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness
Botman S. | Knee Injury
Lascelles J. | Knee Injury
Miley L. | Back Injury
Wilson C. | Back Injury
Tottenham v Ipswich
WON'T PLAY
Odobert W. | Thigh Injury
Richarlison | Thigh Injury
Van de Ven M. | Thigh Injury
Donacien J. | Groin Injury
Greaves J. | Thigh Injury
Ogbene C. | Calf Injury
Taylor J. | Injury
Tuanzebe A. | Finger Injury
DOUBTS
Moore M. | Illness
Romero C. | Injury
Spence D. | Groin Injury
Werner T. | Muscle Injury
Chelsea v Arsenal
WON'T PLAY
Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury
Calafiori R. | Knee Injury
Sterling R. | Loan Agreement
Tierney K. | Muscle Injury
Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Sancho J. | Illness
Rice D. | Injury