Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Who's Missing: Arsenal's Rice a doubt for Chelsea, Man City without Stones & Dias

Who's Missing: Arsenal's Rice a doubt for Chelsea, Man City without Stones & Dias

Flashscore UK Staff
Declan Rice looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal
Declan Rice looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and ArsenalGeorge Wood / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
It's the final round of Premier League fixtures before teams head off for yet another international break, with many sides keen to stop the rot before domestic action returns in a couple of weeks.

It's a key weekend for some of the big hitters in English football as title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal look to bounce back from disappointing defeats in their previous league games, losing to Bournemouth and Newcastle respectively.

There have also been tough weeks in Europe for both those sides, as well as a few more of England's continental hopefuls, with the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham keen to get back on track after some disappointing results.

Check out who's missing and who remains a doubt ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures:

Brentford v Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY

Brentford

Dasilva J. | Knee Injury

Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury

Hickey A. | Thigh Injury

Thiago I. | Knee Injury

H2H
H2HFlashscore

Bournemouth

Adams T. | Back Injury

Ouattara Da. | Injury

Scott A. | Knee Injury

Sinisterra L. | Injury

DOUBTS

Ajer K. | Ankle Injury

Crystal Palace v Fulham

WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace

Eze E. | Thigh Injury

Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness

Hughes W. | Yellow Cards

Lerma J. | Thigh Injury

Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury

Riad C. | Knee Injury

Richards C. | Thigh Injury

Ward J. | Injury

Wharton A. | Groin Injury

H2H
H2HFlashscore

Fulham

Lukic S. | Shoulder Injury

West Ham v Everton

WON'T PLAY

West Ham

Alvarez E. | Red Card

Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Kudus M. | Red Card

H2H
H2HFlashscore

Everton

Broja A. | Calf Injury

Chermiti | Ankle Injury

Garner J. | Lower Back Injury

Iroegbunam T. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Coleman S. | Thigh Injury

McNeil D. | Knee injury

Wolves v Southampton

WON'T PLAY

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury 

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury

Traore B. | Knee Injury

H2H
H2HFlashscore

Southampton

Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury 

Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury

Stewart R. | Thigh Injury

DOUBTS

Johnstone S. | Groin Injury 

Meupiyou B. | Injury

Fraser R. | Injury

Lallana A. | Groin Injury

Brighton v Manchester City

WON'T PLAY

Brighton

March S. | Knee Injury 

Milner J. | Thigh Injury

Webster A. | Muscle Injury

H2H
H2HFlashscore

Manchester City

Bobb O. | Leg Injury 

Dias R. | Injury

Grealish J. | Injury

Rodri | Knee Injury

Stones J. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Ayari Y. | Ankle Injury 

Dunk L. | Calf Injury

Joao Pedro | Injury

Minteh Y. | Muscle Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

Liverpool v Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY

Liverpool

Alisson | Hamstring Injury 

Chiesa F. | Muscle Injury

Diogo Jota | Chest Injury

H2H
H2HFlashscore

Aston Villa

Barkley R. | Muscle Injury 

Cash M. | Calf Injury

Manchester United v Leicester

WON'T PLAY

Manchester United

Mainoo K. | Muscle Injury

Malacia T. | Knee Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

H2H
H2HFlashscore

Leicester

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Choudhury H. | Shoulder Injury

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

WON'T PLAY

Nottingham Forest

Danilo | Ankle Injury

Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness

H2H
H2HFlashscore

Newcastle

Botman S. | Knee Injury

Lascelles J. | Knee Injury

Miley L. | Back Injury

Wilson C. | Back Injury

Tottenham v Ipswich

WON'T PLAY

Tottenham

Odobert W. | Thigh Injury

Richarlison | Thigh Injury

Van de Ven M. | Thigh Injury

H2H
H2HFlashscore

Ipswich

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

Greaves J. | Thigh Injury

Ogbene C. | Calf Injury

Taylor J. | Injury

Tuanzebe A. | Finger Injury

DOUBTS

Moore M. | Illness

Romero C. | Injury

Spence D. | Groin Injury

Werner T. | Muscle Injury

Chelsea v Arsenal

WON'T PLAY

Chelsea

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

H2H
H2HFlashscore

Arsenal

Calafiori R. | Knee Injury

Sterling R. | Loan Agreement

Tierney K. | Muscle Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Sancho J. | Illness

Rice D. | Injury

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBournemouthManchester CityAston VillaArsenalNewcastle UtdBrentfordFulhamWest HamEvertonSouthamptonTottenhamManchester UnitedNottinghamIpswichLeicesterCrystal PalaceWolvesBrightonLiverpoolChelseaFeatures
Related Articles
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Arsenal face stern Newcastle test as Manchester United look to end poor form
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid hosting Osasuna, Bayern and Bayer to come
Updated
Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up
High-flying Nottingham Forest boast lofty ambitions after brilliant start to season
Mourinho suspended and fined in Turkey after bizarre and inappropriate rant
FlashFocus: Substance over style could lead Southampton to Premier League survival
Oceania offers invitation to Australian clubs to join new OFC professional league
LAFC claim narrow win over Whitecaps to secure progression in MLS playoffs
Roberto de Zerbi offers to resign after Marseille suffer shock defeat to Auxerre
In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca
Most Read
Gauff defeats Sabalenka to set up Zheng clash at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters back home after Amsterdam violence
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final
Napoli and Inter ready for duel at San Siro for Serie A top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings