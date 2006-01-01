Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Champions League
  4. Shakhtar hold firm to share the spoils with Bologna in soggy stalemate

Shakhtar hold firm to share the spoils with Bologna in soggy stalemate

Bologna's Santiago Castro and Mykola Matvienko of Shakhtar
Bologna's Santiago Castro and Mykola Matvienko of Shakhtar
Bologna’s winless start to the 2024/25 season stretched to five matches with a goalless draw in their UEFA Champions League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk, who have now won just one of their previous 11 matches involving Italian opposition.

The Italian hosts' debut in the UCL main draw looked set to get off to a disastrous start, when Stefan Posch’s clumsy challenge on Eguinaldo left the referee with no choice but to award an early penalty.

Fortunately for Posch, Lukasz Skorupski made amends for his teammate’s error, diving low to his right to deny Heorhiy Sudakov from the spot.

Shakhtar then experienced more disappointment in a frustrating first period, as Yukhym Konoplya and Danylo Sikan were both forced off due to injury.

With the visitors forced into a reshuffle, Bologna’s Santiago Castro attempted to take advantage in first-half stoppage time, latching onto Dan Ndoye’s neat pass before being denied by the resolute Dmytro Riznyk.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The Shakhtar goalkeeper was required to make another crucial stop in the opening stages of the second half too, closing the angle to thwart Giovanni Fabbian from point-blank range.

As the contest moved past the hour, Castro rifled a fierce right-foot strike into the side netting as the Serie A side continued to push forward.

Bologna’s hopes of carving out the all-important breakthrough effectively ended when AC Milan loanee Tommaso Pobega sent his header harmlessly wide in the dying embers of the contest.

The two clubs ultimately had to be content with a share of the spoils, extending Vincenzo Italiano’s wait for his first win as Bologna boss.

The hosts’ next European outing will be against Premier League giants Liverpool at Anfield, while Shakhtar will face another Italian side in Europa League holders Atalanta.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lukasz Skorupski (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBolognaShakhtar
