Simeone wants Atletico to prove they deserve to be among Europe's best

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Simeone wants Atletico to prove they deserve to be among Europe's best
Simeone wants Atletico to prove they deserve to be among Europe's best
Diego Simeone has not led Atletico past the quarter-final stage since 2017
Diego Simeone has not led Atletico past the quarter-final stage since 2017
Reuters
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone (53) said his side must prove they are worthy of being among Europe's top-eight teams as they prepare to host Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash on Wednesday.

Atletico, who are all but out of the LaLiga title race in fourth place a full 17 points behind leaders Real Madrid, have won only three of their last eight games in all competitions.

They needed a penalty shootout to edge past last year's finalists Inter Milan and reach the quarters this year after their last-16 clash ended 2-2 on aggregate.

"We just need to go out there and show what it takes to stay in this competition," Simeone told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Dortmund is probably the team who plays with the most intensity among those who qualified for the quarter-finals. We need to play an important game and we need our people to be pushing us as always."

Separately, top government officials said Spain will step up security ahead of the two Champions League quarter-finals being played in Madrid, citing threats from the Islamic State.

Atletico face a Dortmund side who came top in the so-called group of death with PSG, Milan and Newcastle, and without the perceived advantage of playing the second leg at home. They have struggled on the road but performed better at the Metropolitano stadium.

Atletico Madrid's last 10 results
Flashscore

They have lost only two home matches in all competitions so far this season, handing local rivals Real Madrid their only two losses of the campaign roared on by a raucous crowd and by an in-form Antoine Griezmann who was having one of the best seasons of his career until he sustained an ankle injury in the first leg against Inter in February.

Griezmann missed four consecutive league games and played through the pain in the second leg a month later, before also missing international duty with France so he could make a full recovery and work his way back for the final stretch of the season.

"We need the best Griezmann, there's no doubt," Simeone said. "In the last few games he was injured. It's difficult to prove anything without playing.

"We have a very important week ahead of us, the group knows how important it is for everyone to be well, because we are going to need them all."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueSimeone DiegoGriezmann AntoineAtl. MadridDortmundInterReal MadridNewcastle UtdPSG
Related Articles
France, Spain and UK tighten security for Champions League games amid Islamic State threats
Tie-by-tie guide to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixtures
Real Madrid and Manchester City to meet in blockbuster Champions League quarter-final
Show more
Football
In-form Barcelona relishing chance to play PSG says boss Xavi
Every head-to-head result between Real Madrid and Manchester City
How Bayern have historically haunted Arsenal in the Champions League
Manchester United's John Murtough to step down as director of football
Updated
Rubiales to testify on April 29th over Spain football graft scandal
Race for the Scudetto: Mancini inspires Roma in derby as Cagliari stun Atalanta
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Smith adamant Arsenal can't be bullied by Bayern in Champions League tie
Bayern Munich's Eric Dier says he should still be in England squad
Most Read
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win
Every head-to-head result between Real Madrid and Manchester City
Jude Bellingham could help Real Madrid turn tables on champions Man City
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City can't expect to dominate Real Madrid again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings