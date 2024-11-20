Bronze strikes as Chelsea join Lyon in Women's Champions League quarters

Advertisement
AFP
Chelsea's Lucy Bronze (second right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal
Chelsea's Lucy Bronze (second right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal John Walton / PA Images / Profimedia
Chelsea eased into the Women's Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Celtic, while Lyon and Real Madrid also booked their places in the knockout phase.

England international Lucy Bronze struck with a volley in the second minute at Stamford Bridge and Dutch midfielder Wieke Kaptein's header doubled Chelsea's lead midway through the first half.

Eve Perisset added a third from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time as Women's Super League leaders Chelsea made it four wins from four in Group B to guarantee their passage to the next round.

Joining them from the same section will be Real Madrid after their battling 3-2 victory away to Twente.

The Dutch hosts led through Jaimy Ravensbergen's opener, but Linda Caicedo levelled on the stroke of half-time before Madrid took control with goals from Signe Bruun and substitute Alba Redondo, who scored in added time.

Twente pulled a goal back right at the end courtesy of Sophie Te Brake.

Madrid are second on nine points but cannot be overtaken by Twente after winning both meetings between the teams.

"I can see Real Madrid going really far in this Women's Champions League campaign," Danish forward Bruun told UEFA.com.

"It has always been my dream to win trophies, and this one might be the biggest, so yet again, we're one step closer."

Lyon came from behind to beat Roma 4-1 to keep their perfect record intact in Group A.

Roma shocked the home side as Giulia Dragoni fired the Italians ahead with 16 minutes to play, but Kadidiatou Diani, who started on the bench, responded with a quick-fire double to put Lyon ahead.

The record eight-time European champions made sure of the points late on with further goals from Eugenie Le Sommer and captain Wendie Renard.

Lyon are six points clear of Roma and Wolfsburg, who thumped Galatasaray 5-0 for the second time in a row as Alexandra Popp bagged a hat-trick for the Germans.

Wolfsburg's other goals came from Janina Minge and Lena Lattwein, leaving Galatasaray still without a point having scored just once and conceded 19 times.

Roma travel to Wolfsburg for their next game on December 11th for a potentially decisive showdown in the race to follow Lyon through to the last eight.

Catch up with all the action from the Women's Champions League with Flashscore.

