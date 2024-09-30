Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Xabi Alonso says Bayer Leverkusen ready for a dangerous AC Milan

Xabi Alonso says Bayer Leverkusen ready for a dangerous AC Milan

Bayer Leverkusen's Martin Terrier with coach Xabi Alonso before coming on as a substitute
Bayer Leverkusen's Martin Terrier with coach Xabi Alonso before coming on as a substituteReuters / Thilo Schmuelgen
Bayer Leverkusen expect a typically dangerous game against Italian opposition when they host AC Milan in the Champions League and are honoured to take on a team with a massive European pedigree, manager Xabi Alonso (42) said on Monday.

Milan made a poor start to the season, failing to earn a win in their opening three games, and while they also lost their Champions League game to Liverpool they have turned things around on the domestic front with three successive victories.

"It's one of those games when you have to play smart. With the ball, without the ball, you have to be patient, you have to be ready, you have to be focused," Alonso told reporters before Tuesday's game with Milan.

"An Italian team is always dangerous. They know how to have patience. They are ready to defend low or to play with possession.

"Milan don't have to be dominant to be dangerous. Sometimes they have good possession, sometimes they have good counter-attacks."

Bayer Leverkusen - AC Milan head-to-heads
Bayer Leverkusen - AC Milan head-to-headsFlashscore

Milan are the most successful Italian side in the competition, with seven titles to their name, and the last time they lifted the trophy in 2007, Alonso was on the losing Liverpool team.

Two years earlier, Alonso was part of the Liverpool side which made a dramatic comeback from 3-0 down to beat Milan on penalties, with the Spaniard scoring the third goal to level the tie.

"Fundamental for my career. After 20 years we still talk about that night," Alonso said.

"Then two years later we lost to Milan but that victory in 2005 was incredible. It was 20 years ago, we have to think about tomorrow. Milan is still the history of the Champions League.

"I've always liked AC Milan, Arrigo Sacchi, Fabio Capello, and great players, and to play against them is a great honour for us."

Bundesliga champions Leverkusen, who did not have Champions League football last season, made a successful start to the league phase of the competition with a 4-0 win at Feyenoord, and Alonso is thrilled about hosting Milan in their first home game.

"We're excited that the Champions League is back in our stadium," the manager said.

"That we're back in this competition and that we're playing our first home game against a huge club in the history of football."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBundesligaXabi AlonsoAC MilanBayer Leverkusen
Related Articles
Bayern Munich say Harry Kane prognosis 'positive' despite ankle injury
Xabi Alonso happy with Bayer Leverkusen's point away at Bayern Munich
Bayern hope to see injured Kane return for Champions League trip to Villa
Show more
Football
Russell Martin slams soft Southampton after disappointing loss at Bournemouth
Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin insists it's unfair to underestimate Celtic
Bournemouth's first-half blitz sinks struggling Southampton
Updated
Riyad Mahrez strikes to keep Al Ahli perfect in Asian Champions League
Villarreal up to third in LaLiga after hard-fought victory over Las Palmas
Cagliari earn first Serie A win of season in five-goal thriller with Parma
Arsenal's Arteta reminisces on time at PSG ahead of Champions League clash
Man City boss Guardiola predicts Phil Foden to be back to best form soon
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Most Read
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings