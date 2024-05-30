Championship side Norwich appoint Johannes Hoff Thorup as head coach

Championship side Norwich appoint Johannes Hoff Thorup as head coach

Johannes Hoff Thorup
Johannes Hoff ThorupReuters
Norwich City have appointed Dane Johannes Hoff Thorup (35) as their head coach on a three-year contract, the English Championship club said on Thursday.

Norwich parted ways with David Wagner following their 4-0 defeat by Leeds United in the Championship playoff semi-final this month.

Thorup was head coach of Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland last season and led them to high-scoring wins over Fenerbahce and Ludogorets in the Europa Conference League.

"I have my ideas and I have my principles in the way that we are going to play, but I am also here to listen to some of the good stuff that has already been done," Thorup said in a statement.

Glen Riddersholm, former head coach of Swedish top-flight club Norrokoping, will join his compatriot Thorup as assistant Norwich coach.

Mentions
FootballChampionshipNorwichTransfer News
