Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. FA to investigate after Preston's Osmajic accused of biting Blackburn's Beck

FA to investigate after Preston's Osmajic accused of biting Blackburn's Beck

Osmajic received a yellow card following the incident
Osmajic received a yellow card following the incidentAction Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes
The Football Association (FA) said it will look into allegations that Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic (25) bit Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck (22) during their Championship match on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred as the players tussled after on-loan Liverpool defender Beck was sent off for kicking out at an opponent in the 89th minute of the goalless draw.

Osmajic received a yellow card following the incident.

"He's got a big bite mark on the back of his neck," Blackburn head coach John Eustace said.

"It's a very serious incident, nobody likes to be bitten. Everyone is angry about it. It's not a nice situation to be in. I'm sure the right people will see it and deal with it."

The FA said in an emailed statement: "We're aware of this incident and will be looking into it."

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom said he had not seen the incident.

"All I can say is that there is no place for that and we know we can’t do that," Heckingbottom added.

"Mistimed tackles, things like that are part and parcel of the game, you accept them. Anything that is not, we know how that’s dealt with."

In 2013 the FA banned Luis Suarez for 10 matches after the Liverpool forward bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

Mentions
FootballChampionshipMilutin OsmajicOwen BeckBlackburnPreston
Related Articles
'I always believed': Szmodics on his journey to the Premier League with Ipswich
Manchester United put seven goals past Barnsley to progress in League Cup
Nigeria international Victor Moses returns to England to join Luton Town
Show more
Football
Lopetegui ready to learn from mistakes ahead of League Cup trip to Liverpool
Inter midfielder Barella out for at least two games with thigh injury
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make title statement with imperious win at Fenerbahce
Erik ten Hag says expanded schedules make injuries 'almost unavoidable'
Barcelona boss Flick backing keeper Pena to cover for injured Ter Stegen
Mikel Arteta stands by Arsenal's defensive tactics after Manchester City clash
Rodri absence would be an ominous blow for Manchester City in title race
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca safe for now as his 'new' AC Milan stun Inter
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Manchester City
Liverpool's Slot grateful for Alexander-Arnold support in Klopp succession
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings