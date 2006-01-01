'I always believed': Szmodics on his journey to the Premier League with Ipswich

Ipswich Town's summer signing and last year's Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics (28) has opened up about his journey and how he wants to prove people wrong in his first Premier League season.

The striker is determined to continue to prove people wrong as he steps up in his debut season in the Premier League after an unbelievable season last year where he scored 27 league goals in a tough Championship division with Blackburn Rovers.

Szmodics spoke about how he always believed in himself and how he likes to prove people wrong without being too arrogant.

"I love having a point to prove,” he said "People will always doubt you and people will doubt us now.

"I went to Bristol City and it didn’t work out, in my first year at Blackburn I struggled to get going and people start questioning whether you’re good enough at that level.

"It’s proving people wrong without being too cocky and over the top, letting your football do the talking and do you’re work on the pitch which I think I’ve done in the last couple of years.

Standings Flashscore

"Without these setbacks you wouldn’t be where you are today. I went to Bristol City, had a tough time getting in and playing there.

"Then two or three years ago I got relegated from the Championship with Peterborough and I remember saying to my agent that I’ll still play in the Premier League.

He also spoke about how he always thought he would make it to the Premier League even after being relegated which can break a lot of players down.

"We’d just got relegated from the Championship and I said I still believe I’m good enough to play in the Premier League and he was laughing a bit. If you set your goals and you really work hard, and the biggest thing for me is belief – I’ve always believed I’m good enough.

"I’ve always thought and believed I could play in the Premier League and now I’m getting the opportunity under a great manager at a great football club to show what I can do.

"Last season I scored a numerous amount of goals which I couldn’t even believe myself, and that confidence just kicked on, so hopefully I can bring that confidence into this season.”

Ipswich fixtures Flashscore

The striker has had a long journey to where he is today and he seems to be enjoying every minute of Premier League action that comes his way.

"I’ve played and scored in every league and if you said to me at 19 years old when I was on loan at Braintree under the Cowley brothers that I’d be in the Premier League scoring at Man City in 10 years' time, I’d have laughed at you but that’s the journey that I’ve been on.

"I’ve enjoyed the journey because I just play football, I don’t go over the top with anything, I just love football and love learning. It’s taken me from one step to another and now I’m in the Premier League I’ve got to grab hold of it and stay here as long as I can.”