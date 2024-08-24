Ipswich claim first point of the season after frustrating Fulham

Ipswich are on the board in the Premier League

Newly promoted Ipswich Town celebrated their first Premier League point of the season after they played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Fulham at Portman Road, ending a run of six consecutive H2H defeats.

After losing to Liverpool and Manchester City, Ipswich would have viewed this contest as their first realistic opportunity to open their account since returning to the top flight.

The Tractor Boys made a fast start, and subsequently took a deserved lead in the 15th minute courtesy of Liam Delap’s first goal for the club. The former Man City striker carried the ball to the 25-yard mark before firing a powerful strike past an outstretched Bernd Leno, who failed in his attempt to push the ball around the post.

However, Ipswich’s lead was gone just beyond the half-hour when Adama Traoré guided the ball home from Antonee Robinson’s driven cross following a well-worked team move.

Traore celebrates his equaliser Profimedia

Despite taking momentum into the break, Fulham made a sluggish start to the second period, before they started to up the ante after the hour mark.

Club-record signing Emile Smith Rowe had a goalbound effort blocked just moments before he saw another promising opportunity deflect wide of Arijanet Muric’s goal.

Smith Rowe’s fellow Arsenal academy graduate Alex Iwobi then forced Muric into a routine stop after showcasing his nimble footwork to evade the Ipswich challenges.

Both managers made changes throughout the second half in the hope that one of their alterations could prove decisive. One of those substitutes was Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez who was denied at the near post in the closing stages.

Match stats Flashscore

However, a winning goal ultimately proved to be elusive, ensuring the two sides played out a draw for the first time since April 2016.

The Tractor Boys are up and running after losing their first two matches, while Fulham have proved a mixed bag with four points to their name from their opening three fixtures.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)

