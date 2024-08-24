Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ipswich claim first point of the season after frustrating Fulham

Ipswich claim first point of the season after frustrating Fulham

Ipswich are on the board in the Premier League
Ipswich are on the board in the Premier LeagueChris Radburn / PA Images / Profimedia
Newly promoted Ipswich Town celebrated their first Premier League point of the season after they played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Fulham at Portman Road, ending a run of six consecutive H2H defeats.

After losing to Liverpool and Manchester City, Ipswich would have viewed this contest as their first realistic opportunity to open their account since returning to the top flight.

The Tractor Boys made a fast start, and subsequently took a deserved lead in the 15th minute courtesy of Liam Delap’s first goal for the club. The former Man City striker carried the ball to the 25-yard mark before firing a powerful strike past an outstretched Bernd Leno, who failed in his attempt to push the ball around the post.

However, Ipswich’s lead was gone just beyond the half-hour when Adama Traoré guided the ball home from Antonee Robinson’s driven cross following a well-worked team move.

Traore celebrates his equaliser
Traore celebrates his equaliserProfimedia

Despite taking momentum into the break, Fulham made a sluggish start to the second period, before they started to up the ante after the hour mark.

Club-record signing Emile Smith Rowe had a goalbound effort blocked just moments before he saw another promising opportunity deflect wide of Arijanet Muric’s goal. 

Smith Rowe’s fellow Arsenal academy graduate Alex Iwobi then forced Muric into a routine stop after showcasing his nimble footwork to evade the Ipswich challenges.

Both managers made changes throughout the second half in the hope that one of their alterations could prove decisive. One of those substitutes was Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez who was denied at the near post in the closing stages.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

However, a winning goal ultimately proved to be elusive, ensuring the two sides played out a draw for the first time since April 2016.

The Tractor Boys are up and running after losing their first two matches, while Fulham have proved a mixed bag with four points to their name from their opening three fixtures.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueIpswichFulham
Related Articles
Premier League giants slash spending to live within financial rules
Fantasy Premier League: Looking for some cheap and reliable options
Premier League talking points: Arsenal show intent, same old for United
Show more
Football
Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli squad for season following failed summer move
Football Tracker: Manchester City leading West Ham, Leipzig peg back Leverkusen
Updated
Imperious Barcelona put seven past Valladolid to continue perfect start
Chris Wood scores as Forest and Wolves play out low-scoring draw
Everton suffer late collapse as Bournemouth snatch Goodison win
Onana on target again as clinical Villa beat Leicester away from home
Mbeumo at the double as Brentford cruise past Southampton
Mainz score last-gasp equaliser in six-goal thriller with Stuttgart
Luis Enrique happy with Paris Saint-Germain squad quality
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: Manchester City leading West Ham, Leipzig peg back Leverkusen
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte joins Manchester United from PSG on a five-year deal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings