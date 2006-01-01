Fantasy Premier League: Looking for some cheap and reliable options

The second round of the Premier League is behind us and almost half a million players have enjoyed a well-used Triple Captain as Erling Haaland scored a whopping 51 in that role. The third round lacks opportunities for such madness, but it does mean that we could witness some surprises.

The schedule of games for matchweek three lacks one-sided duels, as Manchester City play away against West Ham, Arsenal face Brighton at home and Liverpool have a prestigious clash with Manchester United. This means there's nothing in particular to suggest when it comes to transfers, so you need to look a little further ahead. Who do we recommend to you today?

Who to buy

Emile Smith-Rowe (5.6m) - The Englishman signed for Fulham this summer and looks to be the main man in attack. He wasn't able to do too much on his debut at Old Trafford, but he scored a goal against Leicester in the second week and Fantasy Premier League players pounced on his low price. Recall that he was an Arsenal player when the game started and although his price of 5.6m is no longer as attractive as 5.5m, he is still a hot commodity on the market.

Morgan Rogers (5.1m) - Aston Villa's pre-season star was touted as one of the best options for a midfielder priced at 5.0m in the game, although some remained sceptical of him. However, it has turned out that this one is an absolute certainty to play under Unai Emery. The young Englishman has spent a full 180 minutes on the pitch so far, while Ollie Watkins (9.0m) has only played 125 minutes, Leon Bailey (6.5m) 163 and the likes of Jacob Ramsey (5.5m) just 53. And yet these are all more expensive players than Rogers. He has yet to score a goal or an assist, but has been getting closer.

Antonee Robinson (4.6m) - The Fulham left-back was one of the best players in his position in the Premier League last season and has continued his good form this campaign. His price has managed to rise, but he still remains a very strong option at 4.6m. In the previous round, he got an assist for Alex Iwobi (5.5m) and could have added another after a beautiful cross onto the head of Rodrigo Muniz (6.1m). The fact that Fulham play Ipswich next is also a factor.

Tips from Flashscore

Ollie Watkins (9.0m) - Admittedly, 29% of players have him in the squad, but it's still fair to say the Aston Villa striker is not totally on the radar. While he hasn't scored a goal in the first two rounds, he's had some great opportunities to do so and it seems it's only a matter of time before he starts to fire. And with Aston Villa playing against Leicester, Everton, Wolves and Ipswich in their next few games, it is very likely that he will soon start to bag goals.

Antoine Semenyo (5.5m) - He has scored 13 points in the first two rounds and has been very active in both those games. He has already fired 12 shots at the opponent's goal, the most of any player in the Premier League. The positive is that you don't have to worry about him being on the bench too. If you are looking for a successor to Christopher Nkunku (6.4m), Semenyo at 5.5m could be perfect for this role.

Bruno Fernandes (8.4m) - This is a somewhat similar case to Watkins in that Bruno has also not scored any goals or picked up any assists at this stage of the season. However, according to the stats, his expected contribution to goals is as high as 2.02, so in theory, he should already have more points. This means that we can expect a lot from him really soon. On top of that, he is a penalty taker at Manchester United. His disadvantage is the price, as you have to spend as much as 8.4m on him and many people might think it is better to add a bit more on and buy Cole Palmer (10.5) or Bukayo Saka (10.0). However, if you want to invest in other players, Bruno should be a great option for you.