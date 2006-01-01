Premier League Team of the Week: Romero, Diaz and Palmer star as the goals fly in

The second week of Premier League action is in the books with Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Brighton preserving their perfect records.

Using Flashscore's player ratings system, we look at who makes the latest Team of the Week.

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

Southampton's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest came largely down to goalkeeper Alex McCarthy doing his best to keep his team in the game.

The 34-year-old made seven saves as the Saints were peppered with 23 shots at home but his teammates were unable to sneak an unlikely equaliser.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continued to create from the flank as Liverpool put away Brentford 2-0 in Arne Slot's first Premier League game at Anfield.

The right-back marauded forward and used his quality on the ball to create a match-high four chances before being withdrawn midway through the second half.

Cristian Romero marked his 100th Tottenham appearance with a stunning display in his side's 4-0 thrashing of Everton.

The Argentina defender made six tackles, three clearances and won a match-high 10 duels before powering in Spurs' third goal with a header from a corner.

Summer recruit Max Kilman made a good impression on his West Ham debut and followed up with an even better showing in the Hammers' 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

The former Wolves man dominated defensively with six clearances and seven duels won and also showed his quality on the ball, recording a great assist for Jarrod Bowen when stepping forward into midfield.

Noni Madueke embraced the villain role he created for himself after offensively mocking the city of Wolverhampton.

Madueke netted a stunning 14-minute hat-trick as Chelsea dismantled Wolves 6-2 at Molineux - recording a 9.3 player rating for the highest of the weekend.

It was the 22-year-old's first career treble and is likely to give Chelsea a re-think in terms of his future after a summer of speculation.

Madueke against Wolves Opta by Stats Perform / Justin Tallis / AFP

Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the strings against Southampton with an all-action display to inspire Forest to victory on the south coast.

The midfielder scored the lone goal of the game which turned out to be the winner, tapping in after Southampton failed to clear their lines from a corner.

Gibbs-White also created three chances, completed four dribbles and won the most duels in the match with 11.

It was a vintage Kevin De Bruyne performance for Manchester City which helped Pep Guardiola's side put away newcomers Ipswich 4-1.

The Belgian netted after a mistake from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric before registering an assist for teammate Erling Haaland.

While also creating four chances, De Bruyne almost netted a second for himself when his effort cracked against the crossbar.

Luis Diaz dazzled and emerged as Liverpool's most dangerous player in their win against Brentford.

The Colombian winger opened the scoring with an excellent finish before teeing up Mohamed Salah for the Reds' second goal.

Diaz created four chances and completed 100 per cent of his passes in what was a top display.

Cole Palmer backed up his PFA Young Player of the Year award with a flawless performance that inspired Chelsea's hammering of Wolves.

The young star netted with a wonderful lobbed effort which caught Jose Sa out before recording a hat-trick of assists for Madueke in the second half for a highly productive afternoon.

Little needs to be said about the aforementioned Haaland, whose hat-trick against Ipswich takes his tally up to four goals in two games.

His treble started with a penalty before beating the goalkeeper to the ball and scoring at an angle.

Haaland completed his hat-trick late in the second half with a devastating finish into the corner.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min led from the front in place of the injured Dominic Solanke with two goals to help dispatch Everton.

Son's first came after robbing goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before he clinically finished his second after a lengthy run across the pitch from centre-back Micky van de Ven.