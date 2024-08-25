Advertisement
Chelsea's Noni Madueke apologises for social media post after destroying Wolves

Madueke with the match ball
Madueke with the match ballREUTERS / Molly Darlington
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke (22) apologised to Wolverhampton Wanderers for an errant social media post on Sunday but only after his 15-minute hat-trick in a 6-2 drubbing had rubbed salt in the home side's wounds.

Madueke had posted a less-than-complimentary opinion about the Midlands city in the build-up to the Premier League clash and, though he later deleted it, the damage had already been done.

The Londoner was booed by the home club's fans every time he touched the ball but it did not deter him and he struck three times early in the second half to take Chelsea clear after the match had been poised at 2-2 following a frenetic first half.

"I just want to apologise to everyone that I might have offended," said Madueke, one of nine players in Enzo Maresca's starting line-up aged 23 or under.

"It is just a human mistake, an accident. It wasn't meant to be out on my socials like that. I'm sure Wolverhampton is a nice town and I'm sorry. I expected the boos but you have to perform under pressure."

Chelsea's first league points of the season arrived in spectacular fashion with Cole Palmer at the heart of a vibrant attacking display - assisting all of Madueke's goals.

Madueke said Italian Maresca had already made a big impact at Stamford Bridge since joining from Leicester City whom he guided back to the Premier League last season.

"Everyone saw what he did at Leicester last year, he is mad about the details," Madueke said. "Even in the first game against (Manchester) City there were some nice patterns of play but we just couldn't finish it off.

"It is a great day today, I am happy he has got his first Premier League win for Chelsea."

Maresca, who has a squad of around 40 players to try to mould into a team capable of challenging near the top, said he was lucky to have so many versatile players.

"We have to be more accurate. The intention is always good but we need to be more accurate if we want to play in the way we play," he said. "I am lucky to have so many versatile players who can play in lots of different positions."

