Who's Missing: Yves Bissouma in line for Spurs return after suspension

Several players are unfortunately not available for their clubs this week, but Yankuba Minteh should return for Brighton after a head injury.
Both Yves Bissouma, of Tottenham, and Wolves' Nelson Semedo are set to return after serving suspensions.
Take a look at Who's Missing ahead of this coming weekend's Premier League fixtures:
Saturday, August 24th
Brighton v Man Utd
WON'T PLAY
Solly March (knee injury)
Julio Enciso (knee injury)
Bart Verbruggen (injury)
DOUBTS
Evan Ferguson (ankle injury)
Pervis Estupinan (calf injury)
WON'T PLAY
Tyrell Malacia (knee injury)
Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring injury)
Leny Yoro (ankle injury)
Luke Shaw (calf injury)
DOUBTS
Victor Lindelof (injury)
Tottenham v Everton
WON'T PLAY
Fraser Forster (ankle injury)
Rodrigo Bentancur (head injury)
DOUBTS
WON'T PLAY
Ashley Young (suspension)
Nathan Patterson (thigh injury)
Youssef Chermiti (ankle injury)
James Garner (calf injury)
Seamus Coleman (calf injury)
DOUBTS
Jarrad Branthwaite (groin injury)
Crystal Palace v West Ham
DOUBTS
Matheus Franca (muscular injury)
N/A
Southampton v Nott'm Forest
WON'T PLAY
Danilo (foot injury)
WON'T PLAY
Gavin Bazunu (Achilles injury)
DOUBTS
Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle injury)
Fulham v Leicester
N/A
WON'T PLAY
Conor Coady (hamstring injury)
Patson Daka (ankle injury)
DOUBTS
Luke Thomas (injury)
Man City v Ipswich
WON'T PLAY
Oscar Bobb (leg injury)
DOUBTS
Rodri (leg injury)
WON'T PLAY
Nathan Broadhead (hamstring injury)
Harry Clarke (Achilles injury)
Cameron Humphreys (thigh injury)
George Hirst (knee injury)
DOUBTS
Wes Burns (hamstring injury)
Janoi Donacien (groin injury)
Aston Villa v Arsenal
WON'T PLAY
Boubacar Kamara (knee injury)
Tyrone Mings (knee injury)
DOUBTS
Robin Olsen (knock)
WON'T PLAY
Kieran Tierney (hamstring)
Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee injury)
DOUBTS
Fabio Vieira (hip injury)
Declan Rice (cramp)
Sunday, August 25th
Bournemouth v Newcastle
WON'T PLAY
Tyler Adams (back injury)
Enes Unal (foot injury)
David Brooks (shoulder injury)
DOUBTS
Chris Mepham (sickness)
WON'T PLAY
Fabian Shcar (suspension)
Callum Wilson (back injury)
Lewis Miley (foot injury)
Sven Botman (ACL injury)
Jamal Lascelles (ACL injury)
Sandro Tonali (suspended)
Wolves v Chelsea
WON'T PLAY
Sasa Kalajdzic (ACL tear)
Enso Gonzalez Medina (knee injury)
Leon Chiwome (ankle injury)
WON'T PLAY
Reece James (suspension and hamstring injury)
DOUBTS
Nicolas Jackson (ankle injury)
Liverpool v Brentford
N/A
WON'T PLAY
Josh DaSilva (knee injury)
Aaron Hickey (hamstring injury)
Igor Thiago (knee injury)
Rico Henry (knee injury)