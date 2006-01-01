Who's Missing: Yves Bissouma in line for Spurs return after suspension

Bissouma is in line to return for Spurs

We are only one week into the 2024/25 Premier League season and there are already storylines forming around injuries and suspensions.

Several players are unfortunately not available for their clubs this week, but Yankuba Minteh should return for Brighton after a head injury.

Both Yves Bissouma, of Tottenham, and Wolves' Nelson Semedo are set to return after serving suspensions.

Take a look at Who's Missing ahead of this coming weekend's Premier League fixtures:

Saturday, August 24th

United will be without Hojlund Martin Rickett / PA Images / Profimedia

Brighton

WON'T PLAY

Solly March (knee injury)

Julio Enciso (knee injury)

Bart Verbruggen (injury)

DOUBTS

Evan Ferguson (ankle injury)

Pervis Estupinan (calf injury)

Jack Hinshelwood

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY

Tyrell Malacia (knee injury)

Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring injury)

Leny Yoro (ankle injury)

Luke Shaw (calf injury)

DOUBTS

Victor Lindelof (injury)

Jadon Sancho

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY

Fraser Forster (ankle injury)

Rodrigo Bentancur (head injury)

DOUBTS

Pedro Porro

Everton

WON'T PLAY

Ashley Young (suspension)

Nathan Patterson (thigh injury)

Youssef Chermiti (ankle injury)

James Garner (calf injury)

Seamus Coleman (calf injury)

DOUBTS

Jarrad Branthwaite (groin injury)

Crystal Palace

DOUBTS

Matheus Franca (muscular injury)

West Ham

N/A

Danilo suffered an awful injury last week Profimedia

Nott'm Forest

WON'T PLAY

Danilo (foot injury)

Southampton

WON'T PLAY

Gavin Bazunu (Achilles injury)

DOUBTS

Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle injury)

Fulham

N/A

Leicester

WON'T PLAY

Conor Coady (hamstring injury)

Patson Daka (ankle injury)

DOUBTS

Luke Thomas (injury)

Bobb was injured in training Profimedia

Man City

WON'T PLAY

Oscar Bobb (leg injury)

DOUBTS

Rodri (leg injury)

Savinho

Ipswich

WON'T PLAY

Nathan Broadhead (hamstring injury)

Harry Clarke (Achilles injury)

Cameron Humphreys (thigh injury)

George Hirst (knee injury)

DOUBTS

Wes Burns (hamstring injury)

Janoi Donacien (groin injury)

Arijanet Muric

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY

Boubacar Kamara (knee injury)

Tyrone Mings (knee injury)

DOUBTS

Robin Olsen (knock)

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY

Kieran Tierney (hamstring)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee injury)

DOUBTS

Fabio Vieira (hip injury)

Declan Rice (cramp)

Sunday, August 25th

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY

Tyler Adams (back injury)

Enes Unal (foot injury)

David Brooks (shoulder injury)

DOUBTS

Chris Mepham (sickness)

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY

Fabian Shcar (suspension)

Callum Wilson (back injury)

Lewis Miley (foot injury)

Sven Botman (ACL injury)

Jamal Lascelles (ACL injury)

Sandro Tonali (suspended)

James watches from the sidelines Profimedia

Wolves

WON'T PLAY

Sasa Kalajdzic (ACL tear)

Enso Gonzalez Medina (knee injury)

Leon Chiwome (ankle injury)

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY

Reece James (suspension and hamstring injury)

DOUBTS

Nicolas Jackson (ankle injury)

Liverpool

N/A

Brentford

WON'T PLAY

Josh DaSilva (knee injury)

Aaron Hickey (hamstring injury)

Igor Thiago (knee injury)

Rico Henry (knee injury)