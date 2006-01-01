The new Premier League season is finally here, and fans have some spectacular matches to enjoy on the opening weekend, from a neutral perspective or if you are a fan of the teams involved.

With two giants clashing, teams likely to be fighting it out for European spots coming up against each other and a promoted team playing a side that only recently won the Premier League, there are some exciting matchups that you just cannot miss on the opening weekend.

Below we will run you through three of the best fixtures from a stacked set of opening games in the Premier League, which begin on Friday and end on Monday. Not only that, but we’ll also suggest our score predictions and anytime goalscorers for each of those must-watch fixtures too!

With the curse of the early kick-off, facing a newly promoted team away from home, and having a new manager for the first time in years, Liverpool have it all to do on the opening day to defy the footballing Gods.

Ipswich Town made consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League last season, finishing second playing some incredible football under Kieran McKenna, who was almost poached away by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, he committed to staying at Ipswich and will face another boss who is managing his first Premier League game in Arne Slot, who joined Liverpool in the summer following a successful spell with Feyenoord.

Based on the odds and the quality of each team’s squad, only one outcome looks likely in Ipswich (8.00) vs Liverpool (1.36), but with a lot of unknowns heading into it, there’s a real possibility that the home side could cause a shock.

Regardless of the result, with Liverpool scoring for fun in pre-season and Ipswich most likely to be unwilling to relent in their free-flowing style, it should be a high-scoring encounter.

Predictions

Ipswich 1-3 Liverpool (11.00)

Diogo Jota to Score Anytime (2.10)

The anticipation and expectations for West Ham this season are arguably bigger than ever, with some excellent summer signings and a new, progressive manager being appointed in Spaniard Julen Lopetegui.

However, they have a tough opening match against last season’s fourth-placed Aston Villa, a fixture which saw Villa win a cumulative 5-2 over their two games last season.

But something likely to give the Hammers hope in this one is the fact they’re in front of their jubilant home supporters for their opening game, coupled with the fact that Villa have lost one of their best players from a tremendous season in 2023/24, with Douglas Luiz opting to join Juventus this summer.

West Ham (2.50) vs Aston Villa (2.70) isn’t a standout fixture on the surface of things, but the fact that both are likely to go hammer and tongs to win their opening game should make for an entertaining opening game at the London Stadium.

Predictions

West Ham 2-2 Aston Villa (12.00)

Ollie Watkins to Score Anytime (2.60)

If last season is anything to go by, Chelsea (4.20) vs Manchester City (1.80) could be the match of the season let alone the best game of the opening weekend of the Premier League!

With two goals from both teams in each half and a 95th-minute equaliser for Chelsea from the penalty spot to make it 4-4, we saw one of the best games the Premier League has ever seen at Stamford Bridge in November.

However, things might be very different this time around with Mauricio Pochettino no longer in charge of Chelsea with the Argentinian leaving via mutual consent at the end of the season. Enzo Maresca, the man who got Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League, was to be his replacement and has the difficult task of managing an enormous squad.

Very little has changed for Manchester City with Pep Guardiola still in charge, and very few incoming or outgoings so far in the transfer window. However, the Citizens have been known to make somewhat slower starts to campaigns in recent seasons, which Chelsea could take advantage of being at home for their opening game.

Man City have been made favourites for this one, unsurprisingly as Premier League champions, but everyone knows the quality of some of the Chelsea players if they can turn up on the day.

Predictions

Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City (9.50)

Cole Palmer to Score Anytime (3.00)

