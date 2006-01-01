Premier League 2024/25 preview: Latest Premier League odds and predictions

After what felt like a short break with the Euros and Copa America going on this summer, the Premier League is finally set to return this weekend, and I’m sure everyone is ready to see another tight, enthralling race for the title, top-four, and relegation!

Manchester City will be looking to make it five league titles on the spin in the 2024/25 Premier League, while Arsenal will be looking to finally topple them after consecutive runner-up finishes.

In the race for the top four, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa will all be keen to secure Champions League football, and at the bottom, the newly promoted teams Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton will all be desperate to keep their place in the Premier League.

There is a lot to live up to this season, with the 2023/24 season breaking the record for the most goals ever seen in a season with 1,246 in total. However, with all of the quality on display from each team, it’s likely to be another incredible Premier League season ahead for 2024/25.

Premier League 2024/25 Winners

Similarly to how Liverpool finished as runners-up twice before managing to overcome Manchester City, many are expecting that this will finally be Arsenal’s year.

But, it’s a long season and it remains to be seen whether Martin Odegaard will be the man lifting the Premier League title because other teams could also be in the mix for the title come the business end of the season in 2025.

Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, could be underdogs in the Premier League outright odds, while the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United don’t look like title challengers on the face of things, but certainly have strong squads.

The Premier League 2024/25 outright odds can be seen below, with City and Arsenal considered the two strong favourites by online bookmakers before the season gets underway.

Manchester City: 2.10 / +110

Arsenal: 2.87 / +187

Liverpool: 8.00 / +700

Chelsea: 21.00 / +2000

Manchester United: 23.00 / +2200

Tottenham: 26.00 / +2500

Newcastle: 34.00 / +3300

Aston Villa: 51.00 / +5000

Predictions: Arsenal to Win the Premier League (2.87 / +187) & Liverpool to Win the Premier League (8.00 / +700)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be going head-to-head in the title race again Reuters

Premier League 2024/25 Favourites

There are two main favourites in the race for the Premier League title in 2024/25, and if the odds are anything to go by then it will be the two same teams we have seen battle it out in the last two seasons.

If history is to repeat itself from those seasons, then we will see Arsenal in a position where they finally look like clinching their first Premier League title for over 20 years, only to just fall short of juggernaut Man City.

Manchester City to Win the Premier League (2.10 / +110)

Manchester City have now dominated the Premier League for the last four years, winning consecutive titles and fending off Man United and Liverpool, and then Arsenal twice in the last two seasons.

Even going back further, City have managed to win all but two titles since Pep Guardiola arrived at the club, further demonstrating how dominant they have been for almost a decade in the Premier League.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that they again lead the way in the Premier League outright odds, and are expected to make it five in a row by online betting sites.

With 115 charges hanging over the club’s head and a court case expected to drag on throughout the season, it could have an effect on the pitch. But knowing City and Guardiola, it’s doubtful they will let up on their relentless push to make even more history.

Arsenal to Win the Premier League (2.87 / +187)

If anyone is expected to go toe to toe with Manchester City, it’s Arsenal, and this is illustrated in their price to win the Premier League being shorter than the last two seasons when they finished runners-up.

They have added to their already strong squad with the addition of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, while Mikel Merino is expected to join according to transfer rumours. Additionally, the Gunners remain in the market for a striker, something that many people believe will be the difference between them finishing 2nd and finally lifting that first Premier League title since 2004.

There were definitely some more learnings from Arsenal last season compared to the one before where they ultimately collapsed in the final 10 games of the season, with the Gunners appearing much stronger in the race and taking it to the final day in 2023/24.

However, City still proved to be too strong for Arsenal after Christmas, and it will be a difficult task to finally be the team that stops their run of titles dating back to 2021.

The Premier League sides Flashscore

Premier League 2024/25 top four odds

One of the most anticipated races of any Premier League Season now is for the top four, something not too long ago that people would dismiss as unimportant.

After both Newcastle and Aston Villa managed to seal their place in the top four and guarantee Champions League football over the last two seasons, don’t rule out another surprise this year from a team that might not even be visible in the odds below.

Check out the Premier League top four odds below for the new 2024/25 season:

Manchester City: 1.10 / -1000

Arsenal: 1.18 / -550

Liverpool: 1.50 / -200

Chelsea: 2.37 / +137

Manchester United: 3.00 / +200

Newcastle: 3.00 / +200

Tottenham: 3.00 / +200

Aston Villa: 4.00 / +300

Predictions: Liverpool to Finish in Premier League Top Four (1.50 / -200) & Newcastle to Finish in Premier League Top Four (3.00 / +200)

Premier League 2024/25 Golden Boot

It seems a foregone conclusion from the off that Erling Haaland will cruise to another Premier League Golden Boot, even if City are unable to win the title.

But who knows what could happen throughout the season, with injuries always a possibility or the Norwegian simply not performing to his normal standards.

With Haaland so clearly ahead in the market, there is plenty of value for those who are interested in betting on someone else in the Premier League's top goalscorer odds.

Check out the Premier League Golden Boot odds for some of the players below:

Erling Haaland: 1.66 / -150

Mohamed Salah: 11.00 / +1000

Alexander Isak: 17.00 / +1600

Darwin Nunez: 17.00 / +1600

Ollie Watkins: 17.00 / +1600

Cole Palmer: 21.00 / +2000

Ivan Toney: 21.00 / +2000

Bukayo Saka: 34.00 / +3300

Son Heung-Min: 34.00 / +3300

Predictions: Mohamed Salah to be the Premier League Top Goalscorer (11.00 / +1000) & Cole Palmer to be the Premier League Top Goalscorer (21.00 / +2000)

Will Haaland fire again this season? Profimedia

Premier League Relegation Odds

Like most seasons, the three teams who have been promoted are the favourites to drop back down to the Championship. However, last season actually marked the first time that has happened since 1997/98, meaning it’s more of a rarity than something that happens often.

This would suggest it’s worth looking elsewhere in the Premier League relegation odds, especially if you see a team has made few signings and little improvement on last season, or news surrounding the club is not overly positive at the moment.

Take a look at the Premier League relegation odds below and see if there are any teams in particular you think might face the drop this season:

Leicester City: 1.40 / -250

Ipswich Town: 1.72 / -138

Southampton: 2.25 / +125

Everton: 2.75 / +175

Nottingham Forest: 3.00 / +200

Wolves: 4.50 / +350

Brentford: 5.50 / +450

Follow the Premier League with Flashscore.