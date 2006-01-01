Who are the best FPL players for Gameweek Two?

FPL is back and it’s time to look at the best players for Gameweek Two using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points.

Each week we will pick out the best player in each position for the upcoming gameweek and the best hidden gem. If you’re still struggling to lock in your team for opening weekend, get your free team rating right here!

Manchester City opened their defensive account with a clean sheet away at Chelsea in Gameweek One, conceding just one big chance on their goal from ten shots. Defender Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) earned one bonus point from his defensive performance, to come away with seven points on opening weekend.

The clean sheet hopes continue into Gameweek Two with their first home game of the season against Ipswich Town and Gvardiol is predicted to score 5.9 points. Ipswich failed to find the back of the net against Liverpool last time out - they were limited to just seven shots on goal, with no big chances.

It’s a fixture Manchester City are expected to dominate, with the best clean sheet chance of the weekend, making Josko Gvardiol a very attractive fantasy option. He’s currently the second most transferred-in defender for this weekend, behind Manchester United newcomer Noussair Mazraoui (£4.5m).

Gvardiol was one of the most attacking defenders in the Premier League last season, moulded expertly into a flying left-back under Pep Guardiola in the final ten gameweeks of the season, where he amassed four goals and two assists to be the best FPL defender for the run-in.

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah vs Brentford (H) - 8.0 points

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah became the first Player of the Week for the 2024/25 season, with his goal and assist at promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday earning him 14 fantasy points, two more than his nearest rivals. That’s now a goal involvement on opening weekend in his eighth successive season.

Investment in Salah divided opinion for the start of the season, with many managers picking between him or Erling Haaland. He has rewarded early investment, with non-Haaland owners wise to look to Salah for the armband again this week, since he’s predicted to score 8.0 points at home to Brentford.

Salah has scored five goals in five Premier League meetings against Brentford, scoring against them in their previous two visits to Anfield. Salah enjoys home comforts, with 13 of the 18 goals he scored last season coming at Anfield and it’s a crucial day with Arne Slot’s first competitive home game.

Salah’s underlying numbers from Gameweek One were encouraging, with four shots on goal, including two big chances. A wider position didn’t seem to hinder his output, providing a crucial out ball for Liverpool and he also created three chances, including one big chance created for Jota. He should be on penalties too.

Forward: Erling Haaland vs Ipswich Town (H) - 8.7 points

It should come as no surprise to see Erling Haaland topping the AI Predictions for Gameweek Two as Manchester City entertain promoted Ipswich at the Etihad. It’s a plum tie for the two-time Golden Boot winner, who is well-known for dominating weak opponents at home.

Haaland opened his 2024/25 account with a goal against Chelsea last weekend, with two shots on target in that game. Manchester City should have greater player availability in this game, with Phil Foden coming off the bench last time out. Haaland will be on spot-kick duty for this one.

It’s worth noting that Haaland is yet to score a goal in a Gameweek Two performance, but he’s expected to get plenty of opportunities, after Ipswich conceded six big chances to Liverpool on opening weekend, with 18 shots on their goal. His 8.7 predicted points put him at the top of the captaincy conversation.

Haaland led the way for shots, big chances and xG for the 2023/24 season and there’s even an argument to give him the Triple Captain chip this weekend. However, with chip strategy uncertain given the presence of the Mystery Chip, plus Rodrigo who is central to their play is an injury doubt, I’d advise to hold off until later in the season to activate this cheat code.

Hidden Gem: Rodrigo Muniz vs Leicester City (H) - 5.4 points

The AI’s hidden gem for Gameweek Two is Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, who faces Championship winners Leicester City at home on Saturday. He’s in 7% of sides and going under the radar after a blank in Gameweek One, but is predicted to score 5.4 points in this fixture.

Muniz produced nine goals and two assists in 2023/24, including a run of eight goals and one assist within an eight-game period around February and March. If he was to regain that sort of form here then there’s plenty of potential for him.

Around 82% of Muniz’s goal involvements came at Craven Cottage last season and Leicester City look fragile defensively, conceding 15 shots in the game against Spurs on Monday, including six headed attempts. At just £6.0 million, Muniz is a great budget enabler too and the fixtures remain attractive over the next four.

