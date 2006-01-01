Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Conference League
  4. Enzo Maresca and Chelsea's 42 players: "The noise is greater outside, 15 are training separately"

Enzo Maresca and Chelsea's 42 players: "The noise is greater outside, 15 are training separately"

Enzo Maresca, Chelsea coach
Enzo Maresca, Chelsea coachEDDIE KEOGH / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Enzo Maresca (44), Chelsea's coach, discussed the arrival of Joao Felix (24) to the squad during his press conference ahead of the Conference League match with Servette on Wednesday, leaving the door open for more players to join a squad that already has 42 players.

"First of all, because he's a good player, he's a talent. The club has known him for two years. He can play in different positions with us, on the inside, as a nine, on the outside," said Maresca about Felix, before addressing the issue of London's large squad.

"The task of any coach is to keep them all happy, but it's almost impossible. Only 11 will play. It's almost impossible to keep them all happy. I always try to be honest with all of them. The noise is greater out there because I've been working with 21 or 22 players since we returned from the United States. I'm not working with 42 players, more than 15 players are training separately," said the Chelsea coach.

Enzo Maresca also made it clear that issues such as contract length are not his concern.

"They can even have 20-year contracts. It's none of my business, I don't care," he said, before also addressing the issue of Sterling, who was left out of the squad for the opening day of the Premier League season: "Sterling will get zero minutes here."

Follow Chelsea against Servette on Flashscore

Mentions
FootballConference LeagueMaresca EnzoJoao FelixSterling RaheemChelseaServette
Related Articles
Chelsea complete permanent Joao Felix signing from Atletico Madrid
The Regista: Enzo Maresca system offers potential for Chelsea in Manchester City defeat
Chelsea to sign Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix with Conor Gallagher going other way
Show more
Football
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Gundogan close to Man City return, Felix back at Chelsea
Updated
Ajax reinforce defence with Rugani signing from Juventus
The Calcio Comment: Conte's inferno - Napoli and their new coach already butting heads
Flashback: Two decades on from 'the invincible' Arsenal's unbeaten record
Atletico Madrid complete signing of England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea
Chelsea's Palmer focused on team trophies ahead of individual awards
Australia coach Arnold not luring Luongo out of retirement despite Premier League debut
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gundogan close to Man City return, Felix back at Chelsea
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Phil Foden and Cole Palmer win PFA Player of the Year awards
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Fenerbahce steal the headlines as Besiktas lay down marker

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings