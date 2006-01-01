Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney handed one-match suspension

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney handed one-match suspension

Rooney was appointed Plymouth manager in May
Rooney was appointed Plymouth manager in MayAction Images / Craig Brough
Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney (38) has been given a one-match ban for misconduct in their 2-1 home victory over Blackburn Rovers in a Championship (second-tier) match earlier this month, the Football Association said on Friday.

Rooney was charged for his behaviour in an eventful win over Blackburn where he was sent off for allegedly insulting the fourth official and returning to the pitch after his dismissal.

Plymouth were leading 1-0 when Blackburn scored an equaliser in the 86th minute which Rooney and his players felt should not have stood, with the former Manchester United and England forward seen fuming at the fourth official.

Referee James Linington gave Rooney a red card and he walked down the tunnel at Home Park but was back on the pitch to celebrate a 97th-minute winner from Morgan Whitaker.

"Wayne Rooney has been given a one-match touchline ban and 5,500 pounds ($7,180.25) fine for misconduct at Plymouth Argyle's EFL Championship match against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 5 October," the FA said in a statement.

"It was alleged that the manager's conduct around the 87th minute was improper and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official, which led to his dismissal.

"It was further alleged that following his dismissal his conduct was improper and/or violent. It was also alleged that by returning to the field of play after being dismissed his behaviour was improper."

Rooney was appointed Plymouth manager in May. They are 14th in the standings before visiting Cardiff City on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballChampionshipWayne RooneyPlymouthBlackburn
Related Articles
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Preston's Milutin Osmajic given eight-game ban after biting opponent
Japan call up Blackburn striker Ohashi for World Cup qualifiers
Show more
Football
Ange Postecoglou urges inconsistent Spurs to be 'relentless' and change perceptions
Depleted Girona hoping for strong support in Real Sociedad battle
League leaders Napoli still a work in progress, says Antonio Conte
Chelsea boss Maresca 'very happy' with start in 'toughest league in the world'
Weah and Fagioli available for Juventus' home match against Lazio
Media creating 'fairy tales and lies' about state of Manchester United, says Ten Hag
Luis Enrique happy with PSG's start to season despite difficulties
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes England manager's nationality does not matter
'Unbelievable' Raphinha leading Barcelona into tricky triple-header
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
Danielle Collins backtracks on retirement, to play on in 2025
25 finalists but Yamal the clear favourite for the Golden Boy award
Nadal defeated by 'animal' Alcaraz in 'sad' match as career nears end

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings