Japan call up Blackburn striker Ohashi for World Cup qualifiers

Yuki Ohashi of Blackburn Rovers
Yuki Ohashi of Blackburn RoversBen Roberts / Getty Images via AFP
Japan handed in-form Blackburn Rovers striker Yuki Ohashi (28) his first call-up on Thursday for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Australia.

The 28-year-old joined Blackburn over the summer and quickly made his presence felt, scoring four goals in his first five games for the Championship side.

Ohashi is one of several Japanese players who have made recent moves to English sides, including clubs in the second and third tiers.

"Whether the players are young or they're veterans, if they're producing the goods then they will get their chance," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

"When we scout players in England, we're not just looking at the Premier League but in the Championship as well."

Moriyasu said he was not concerned about handing a first call-up to a player in his late 20s.

"I want him to go for it for the national team and play the way he always does, regardless of how old he is," he said.

Ohashi is one of six England-based players in Moriyasu's squad.

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, Liverpool's Wataru Endo, Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada, Southampton's Yukinari Sugawara and Leeds United's Ao Tanaka were also called up.

Japan made an impressive start to the decisive third round of World Cup qualifiers, thrashing China 7-0 at home before beating Bahrain 5-0 away.

Moriyasu's side travel to face Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on October 10 and then take on Australia in Saitama five days later.

Australia are under the new leadership of coach Tony Popovic, a former team-mate of Moriyasu's at Japanese side Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the 1990s.

"Popovic has experience of coaching in the A-League and in Europe and he knows world football," said Moriyasu.

"It will be a difficult game for us and we have to be ready for it."

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipYuki OhashiJapanBlackburn
