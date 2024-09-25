Preston forward Milutin Osmajic charged over alleged bite on Blackburn's Owen Beck

The Montenegro international is alleged to have bitten Rovers defender Owen Beck, who was sent off for kicking out at Duane Holmes in the same incident late in the second-tier game at Deepdale on Sunday.
"Milutin Osmajic has been charged following Preston North End's EFL Championship game against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, 22 September," said a Football Association statement.
"It's alleged that the forward committed an act of violent conduct by biting an opponent around the 87th minute."
Osmajic has until Monday to provide a response.
Blackburn boss John Eustace said in his post-match press conference: "(Beck's) got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. He's shown all the lads. He's a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up."
Former Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, now of Inter Miami, served a number of bans during his career for biting incidents, including a 10-game ban when playing for Liverpool.