Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. Preston forward Milutin Osmajic charged over alleged bite on Blackburn's Owen Beck

Preston forward Milutin Osmajic charged over alleged bite on Blackburn's Owen Beck

Osmajic could be set for a long ban
Osmajic could be set for a long banGARY OAKLEY / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Preston striker Milutin Osmajic (25) has been charged with violent conduct after allegedly biting an opponent during last week's goalless draw with Blackburn in the English Championship.

The Montenegro international is alleged to have bitten Rovers defender Owen Beck, who was sent off for kicking out at Duane Holmes in the same incident late in the second-tier game at Deepdale on Sunday.

"Milutin Osmajic has been charged following Preston North End's EFL Championship game against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, 22 September," said a Football Association statement.

"It's alleged that the forward committed an act of violent conduct by biting an opponent around the 87th minute."

Osmajic has until Monday to provide a response.

Blackburn boss John Eustace said in his post-match press conference: "(Beck's) got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. He's shown all the lads. He's a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up."

Former Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, now of Inter Miami, served a number of bans during his career for biting incidents, including a 10-game ban when playing for Liverpool.

Mentions
FootballChampionshipMilutin OsmajicOwen BeckBlackburnPreston
Related Articles
Spurs to host City in EFL Cup fourth round, Brighton to face Liverpool
Leeds United announce plans to increase Elland Road capacity to 53,000
FA to investigate after Preston's Osmajic accused of biting Blackburn's Beck
Show more
Football
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Tottenham rip up Qarabag in Europa League despite suffering early red card
Editors' Picks: Title favourites clash in Spain and Germany as MLB regular season ends
Lyon stroll to win over Olympiacos in Europa League morale booster
Julian Alvarez scores at the death to snatch victory for Atletico against Celta Vigo
Athletic Club battle back to claim crucial point at Ivan Juric’s Roma
Ajax get off to flying start to Europa League campaign after thrashing Besiktas
NFF retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach, Justin Madugu gets Super Falcons role
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania named 2024 African Nations Championship hosts
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Spurs to host City in EFL Cup fourth round, Brighton to face Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings