Ruud van Nistelrooy reportedly set to join Burnley as head coach

Van Nistelrooy could be in line to join Burnley

Ruud van Nistelrooy is the 'top candidate' to succeed Vincent Kompany, who left for Bayern Munich, as head coach of Burnley, according to De Telegraaf.

The Dutch newspaper report that the Manchester United legend and Championship club are 'virtually agreed' on a 'multi-year contract'.

Van Nistelrooy bid farewell to PSV over a year ago. He spent a season there in what was his first job in management, winning the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup.

Under the former Real Madrid striker, PSV finished second in the Eredivisie in the 2022/23 season and qualified for the Champions League.

Van Nistelrooy stepped down just before the end of that campaign because he felt a lack of support from within the club.

Burnley, where Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst is currently under contract, were relegated from the Premier League last season - under Kompany - after finishing 19th.