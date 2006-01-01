Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Club Friendly
  4. Real Madrid edge past Chelsea while AC Milan beat Barcelona on penalties

Real Madrid edge past Chelsea while AC Milan beat Barcelona on penalties

Real Madrid defeated Chelsea in a pre-season friendly
Real Madrid defeated Chelsea in a pre-season friendlyAFP
Reigning Champions League and La Liga champion Real Madrid concluded a pre-season US tour on Tuesday with a 2-1 triumph over Chelsea while AC Milan won on penalties after playing Barcelona to a 2-2 draw.

There were 62,617 spectators at the home stadium of the NFL's Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina to watch Vinicius Junior make his first start in the warm-up matches for Real Madrid's La Liga opener in 12 days.

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos knocked a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner in the 19th minute to give Real a 1-0 lead.

Brahim Diaz fired in a left-footed kick from a difficult angle in the 27th minute to double the Spanish side's lead, sliding the ball from the left just inside the backline and across the empty goal into the far right side.

English forward Noni Madueke answered in the 39th minute with a header from the right side of the six-yard box, but Chelsea could not manage an equalizer.

In the other club friendly match, AC Milan and Barcelona played out a 2-2 draw in Baltimore before the Italian side won 4-3 on penalties.

Luka Jovic scored in the 10th minute off an assist from Christian Pulisic, and Pulisic himself scoring from a difficult angle in the 15th minute from the left side into the top right corner to give the Italian side a 2-0 edge.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski answered for Barcelona in the 22nd minute and netted the equalizer in the 58th minute.

Mentions
FootballReal MadridAC MilanChelseaBarcelonaClub Friendly
Related Articles
Liverpool beat Arsenal while Chelsea and Manchester United earn friendly wins
Hansi Flick opens Barcelona tenure with win over Manchester City
AC Milan edge Manchester City and Arsenal beat Manchester United in USA
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez on his way to Atleti, Olmo in Barcelona to complete move
Updated
US reach first Olympic final in 12 years with 1-0 extra-time win over Germany
Why Gor Mahia versus Kenya Police in FKF Community Shield Cup clash was cancelled
Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty
Updated
Brazil's Marta remains banned for semi-final against Spain
Mircea Lucescu returns for second spell as Romania coach after first tenure in 1980s
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Casemiro vs Rabiot at United, Saudi league won't drop De Bruyne plans
OPINION: Premier League clubs facing off in pre-season have advantage
English teenager Nunn joins Cagliari from 11th-tier Stoke Gifford United
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez on his way to Atleti, Olmo in Barcelona to complete move
Paris Olympics LIVE: Thomas takes 200m crown ahead of Alfred to round off night on track
Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty
Shapovalov calls on ATP to better protect players after spectator incident

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings