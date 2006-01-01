Kapuadi on target as Legia victorious over Real Betis in Conference League

Legia Warsaw made a winning start to their UEFA Conference League campaign after Steve Kapuadi’s first-half header earned Gonçalo Feio’s men a 1-0 victory over Real Betis - just their second triumph in 11 matches against Spanish opposition (D3, L6).

In a first-ever meeting between the two sides, it was Betis who edged a cagey opening quarter-hour, with Sergi Altimira seeing a low effort thwarted by Kacper Tobiasz.

The hosts grew into the match as the first half progressed, and their improvement was rewarded with a breakthrough in the 23rd minute when Ruben Vinagre’s inviting delivery was glanced into the far corner by Kapuadi.

Determined to find a swift response, Manuel Pellegrini’s men continued to see plenty of the ball with half-time approaching.

However, clear-cut chances came at a premium, with Pablo Fornals’ long-range strike comfortably held by Tobiasz. The visitors carried their growing momentum into the early stages of the second half, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third continued to be problematic, as Aitor Ruibal’s cross-shot drifted narrowly wide of the far post.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Despite Betis’ pressure, Legia remained a threat at the other end, and Feio’s men came within inches of doubling their lead when Ryoya Morishita directed a glorious chance from inside the six-yard box wide of the target.

The hosts came close again with time ticking into the final 10 minutes, as Rafał Augustyniak’s deflected effort was superbly saved by Adrian.

Grateful to still be only one goal behind, Pellegrini’s side probed for a late leveller, but the Legia rearguard held firm to secure an impressive three points - their first victory in four across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Steve Kapuadi (Legia Warsaw)

Legia - Betis player ratings Flashscore

See all the match stats here.

See all the results from the Conference League here.