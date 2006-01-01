Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Conference League
  4. Kapuadi on target as Legia victorious over Real Betis in Conference League

Kapuadi on target as Legia victorious over Real Betis in Conference League

Luquinhas of Legia Warsaw fights for the ball
Luquinhas of Legia Warsaw fights for the ball ADAM NURKIEWICZ / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Legia Warsaw made a winning start to their UEFA Conference League campaign after Steve Kapuadi’s first-half header earned Gonçalo Feio’s men a 1-0 victory over Real Betis - just their second triumph in 11 matches against Spanish opposition (D3, L6).

In a first-ever meeting between the two sides, it was Betis who edged a cagey opening quarter-hour, with Sergi Altimira seeing a low effort thwarted by Kacper Tobiasz.

The hosts grew into the match as the first half progressed, and their improvement was rewarded with a breakthrough in the 23rd minute when Ruben Vinagre’s inviting delivery was glanced into the far corner by Kapuadi.

Determined to find a swift response, Manuel Pellegrini’s men continued to see plenty of the ball with half-time approaching.

However, clear-cut chances came at a premium, with Pablo Fornals’ long-range strike comfortably held by Tobiasz. The visitors carried their growing momentum into the early stages of the second half, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third continued to be problematic, as Aitor Ruibal’s cross-shot drifted narrowly wide of the far post.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Despite Betis’ pressure, Legia remained a threat at the other end, and Feio’s men came within inches of doubling their lead when Ryoya Morishita directed a glorious chance from inside the six-yard box wide of the target.

The hosts came close again with time ticking into the final 10 minutes, as Rafał Augustyniak’s deflected effort was superbly saved by Adrian

Grateful to still be only one goal behind, Pellegrini’s side probed for a late leveller, but the Legia rearguard held firm to secure an impressive three points - their first victory in four across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Steve Kapuadi (Legia Warsaw)

Legia - Betis player ratings
Legia - Betis player ratingsFlashscore

See all the match stats here.

See all the results from the Conference League here.

Mentions
Conference LeagueFootballBetisLegia
Related Articles
Chelsea's exile to Conference League follows internal turmoil since Champions League win
Welsh history-makers The New Saints ready for first European foray
Team of the Week: Palmer dazzles as Marmoush and Stage star in the Bundesliga
Show more
Football
Youthful Chelsea ease to win over Gent in Conference League
Lacazette stars as Rangers slump to Europa League defeat against Lyon
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent
Updated
Manchester United leave it late to salvage draw in six-goal Porto thriller
Elfsborg elated after downing Roma for historic Europa League victory
Fiorentina make tough work of stubborn TNS to pick up Conference League victory
MLS making big plans for Lionel Messi's playoff debut with Inter Miami
Tottenham hang on to earn nervy Europa League win over Ferencvaros
Taty on target twice as Lazio put four past Nice in Europa League thrashing
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent
Carlos Alcaraz says he 'got the joy back' after dramatic Beijing title win
Milan's Morata house hunting again after mayor's social media blunder

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings