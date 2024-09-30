Team of the Week: Palmer dazzles as Marmoush and Stage star in the Bundesliga

From Cole Palmer's brilliance to Jens Stage's comeback with Werder Bremen it was a hectic weekend of football. Here are Flashscore's picks for the best team from the past few days.

Here is the Flashscore Team of the Week:

Flashscore's Team of the Week Flashscore / Marek Kratochvil

Goalkeeper

Joan Garcia (Espanyol) - 8.5

Despite seeing his side lose 1-0 to Real Betis in LaLiga, Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia was imperious in between the sticks to keep his side in the game throughout the encounter.

The Spanish goalkeeper made nine saves from 11 shots in the clash, with Betis seeing their xG at 2.4, they were kept at bay for much of the game by Garcia.

Defence

Joao Mario (Porto) - 8.5

Over to Portugal for the only time today as Joao Mario had a commanding performance on the flank in his side’s 4-0 win over Arouca on Sunday.

Mario was most effective going forward, successfully beating six players from seven take-ons, whilst recording two complete tackles and one interception. Alongside, he and his defensive colleagues collected their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Jubal (Auxerre) - 8.6

After four straight losses in Ligue 1, Auxerre needed a player to stand up and be counted to arrest the slide. They did that in style on Friday night, seeing off Brest 3-0, with central defender Jubal at the heart of it.

The Brazilian netted from the spot with confidence to seal the victory as the captain and his charges earned their first clean sheet since May.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) - 8.6

A summer of speculation linking Marc Guehi with a move to Newcastle United never came to pass, and now, having settled back into life at Selhurst Park, the England international produced a solid display over the weekend to show why he is so important to Crystal Palace’s fortunes.

Guehi scored after 10 minutes to give his side the lead, and he also completed 78 of his 85 passes in the match. Defensively though, there wasn’t much he could do about the double strike from Dwight McNeil which earned Everton the win.

It’s been a tough start from Palace this season, but keeping Guehi in their starting lineup will be crucial to their success.

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - 9.2

Over to Serie A, where AC Milan have had a good start to the season, two points behind league leaders Napoli, as they sit in third place.

In their 3-0 win over Lecce this weekend, Theo Hernandez was the star of the show, assisting a goal and scoring another just three minutes apart in the first half.

The assist for a now-shaven-headed Alvaro Morata was a delightfully deft free-kick, whilst his goal showed a good turn of speed to get in behind his opposite number before thundering a shot home at the near post.

At 26, he is entering his prime as a footballer and if he continues to affect games like he did against Lecce, AC Milan could well be title contenders once again.

Midfield

Giovani Lo Celso (Betis) - 8.9

Giovani Lo Celso was the only player to beat our star goalkeeper this week, and the Argentine midfielder is showing that he could be in the form of his life right now.

The goal was his fifth in four games, and the fourth game in a row that he has been Flashscore’s highest-rated player of the match.

The finish to win the game for his side on Sunday was instinctive and clinical, a sign that Betis have brought in a player ready to show his worth to the world.

Away from the match-winning goal, Lo Celso had four other shots on target as he dominated proceedings with 47 carries and nine actions that led to shots.

Jens Stage (Werder Bremen) - 9.2

In perhaps the most barn-burning and chaotic game of the weekend, Werder Bremen came from 3-0 down to win 4-3 against Hoffenheim.

At the heart of the fightback was Jens Stage. The attacking player netted a 23-minute hat-trick to win his side the game, scoring two with his head and one with his left foot in a comeback for the ages.

Forwards

Jonathan David (Lille) - 9.2

Another player to net a hat-trick was Lille talisman Jonathan David. The Canada forward now has five goals in six Ligue 1 games, and he outdid Stage with a perfect hat-trick, one with the left foot, one with the right and the other with his head.

The second was the pick of the bunch. Going deep to provide a pass, he burst forward before bending his run beautifully to beat the offside trap and then provided a finish with great composure.

Lille will need him to keep producing this season if they want to mount a series title challenge.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) - 9.7

What more can we say about the coldest finisher in the Premier League. He underlined why he is one of the biggest talents in the world right now with a commanding four-goal performance in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton on Saturday.

All four goals came in one half, as he became the first player to achieve the feat in the history of the competition, whilst he could have had more in the second, proving he is human after all.

The best of the bunch was his stunning free-kick from the edge of the box that flew into the top corner, giving Marc Verbruggen no chance of stopping it.

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 9.6

Omar Marmoush was another forward, who couldn’t help himself this weekend. Eintracht Frankfurt saw off a stubborn Holstein Kiel 4-2 with the Egyptian scoring two goals and assisting the other two.

It’s been a stunning start to the season for Marmoush with six goals in five league games putting him top of the scoring table at this early stage.

Bradley Barcola (PSG) - 9.6

Many were left wondering how PSG would cope without Kylian Mbappe following his move to Real Madrid in the summer, but those fears have been allayed by the displays from Bradley Barcola.

He played in the same position as Mbappe did during his time at PSG, and despite lacking that top-end pace, his two goals showed the same sort of finishing prowess, with the first goal a real peach.

It was his best performance of the season so far, and he is showing why Luis Enrique is putting faith in the right player.