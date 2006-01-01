Premier League Player of the Week: Jackson continues strong Chelsea form

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson (23) is Flashscore's latest Premier League Player of the Week after a brilliant attacking display in their 3-0 win over West Ham.

The Senegal international has been lights out to start the campaign and there was lots to like about his performance as he earned a 9.5 player rating.

Jackson was involved in all three of Chelsea's goals, opening the game with two cool finishes inside 18 minutes to ensure Enzo Maresca's side were off to a fast start at the London Stadium.

His third contribution of the day came just after half-time when he teed up Cole Palmer, who netted emphatically to complete a swift counter-attack.

Jackson against West Ham Opta by Stats Perform / Justin Setterfield / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images via AFP

The showing has lifted his Premier League tally to four goals and two assists in five Premier League games so far.

Jackson is likely to be rested in Chelsea's next outing, which sees them host League Two side Barrow in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday.