Premier League Team of the Week: Chelsea and Liverpool stars dominate

The Premier League served up plenty of drama and entertainment this weekend, including a number of big individual performances.

Most of the spotlight was on Manchester City and Arsenal's pulsating 2-2 draw, while there were strong wins for Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

As usual, Flashscore has delved into the weekend's best performers to see who makes the latest Team of the Week!

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) 8.3

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez produced a strong display to help Chelsea to an impressive 3-0 win against West Ham.

The Spaniard made seven saves and three high claims as the Blues ran away with the points at the London Stadium.

Defence

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 8.0

Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded his first Premier League assist of the season as Liverpool swatted aside Bournemouth 3-0.

The right-back created two chances - one of which was converted by Luis Diaz - and won six ground duels on a comfortable outing for the Reds.

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) 7.8

Likewise, Ibrahima Konate churned out a dominant display in central defence against Bournemouth.

The Frenchman completed a match-high 96 passes, made six tackles and won all four of his aerial duels. He also came away with a super assist, with his long ball springing Diaz through for Liverpool's first goal of the day.

Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal) 7.8

Italian Riccardo Calafiori produced a top display on his first Arsenal start as the Gunners fought valiantly to come away with a 2-2 draw at title rivals City.

Calafiori grew into the game as it progressed and marked the performance with a stunning curling effort from outside the box, which had an Expected Goals (xG) value of just 0.02.

He also won three tackles and made seven clearances as Arsenal were backs to-the-wall for the entire second period after Leandro Trossard's red card before half-time.

Midfield

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) 8.3

It was business as usual for Cole Palmer, who netted his second goal of the season in Chelsea's comfortable win over West Ham.

Palmer finished off a brilliant counter-attack shortly after half-time with a top finish in off the post.

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) 8.4

West Ham also couldn't get near Moises Caicedo, who simply commanded the midfield for Chelsea.

The Ecuadorian was all-action, coming away with a match-high 13 duels won and four tackles. Caicedo also recorded an assist with a smart pass to set Nicolas Jackson through on goal.

James Maddison (Tottenham) 8.6

James Maddison dazzled in the Tottenham midfield in their confident 3-1 win over Brentford.

Maddison pulled the strings in midfield, creating a match-high seven chances for his teammates and was key for Spurs' equaliser after intercepting a loose pass.

He capped his wonderful display off with a lovely chipped effort over the goalkeeper to put the game to bed late in the second half.

Stephy Mavididi (Leicester) 8.3

Stephy Mavididi was Leicester's danger man as he helped the Foxes earn a point after a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

The former Arsenal youth player netted during the second half, swivelling to score after a corner caused a mix-up in the box.

He also completed five dribbles and won 10 ground duels in the match at the King Power Stadium.

Attack

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 8.4

Mohamed Salah was Liverpool's creative hub against Bournemouth, creating six chances from his right-wing spot.

The Egyptian recorded his fourth assist of the campaign after setting Darwin Nunez free before his brilliant finish from the corner of the box.

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) 9.5

Nicolas Jackson's fast start to the season continued with a devastating performance at West Ham which saw him involved in all three goals.

The Senegalese coolly hit a quick-fire double in the first half before his pass fed Palmer to kill the game off.

The performance has deservedly earned him the highest rating of any player this week with 9.5.

Jackson against West Ham Opta by Stats Perform / Justin Setterfield / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images via AFP

Luis Diaz (Liverpool) 9.3

Diaz seems to be making a habit of appearing in our Team of the Week, featuring for the third time already this season.

The Colombian winger netted twice in as many minutes against Bournemouth to move onto five goals for the campaign.

His first saw him take down a long ball and round the goalkeeper before putting away his second moments later.

