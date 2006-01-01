Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 5?

It's a big weekend of Premier League action with the top two teams in England set to slug it out. With that in mind, which players should you pick for your FPL team in Gameweek 5?

Here are the best players for FPL Gameweek 5 using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. Each week, we will pick out one player in each position for the upcoming Gameweek and the best hidden gem. If you’re struggling to settle on which FPL move to make, get your AI-recommended transfers right here!

Defender: Andrew Robertson vs Bournemouth (H) - 5.4 points

Despite a shock result in Gameweek 4, Liverpool remain the defensive team to target. They have conceded just one goal on the counter-attack to Nottingham Forest last time out, with just seven big chances allowed on their goal all season.

Left-back Andrew Robertson has the edge over Trent Alexander-Arnold when it comes to the AI points predictions, given his enhanced goal threat. He has registered two shots on target, including one big chance, giving him a 0.1 higher metric in terms of his potential output.

Alexander-Arnold remains the more creative, having produced 11 key passes and three big chances created. This pair are each still waiting for their first attacking return of the season, but they shouldn’t be too far away given their heavy involvement in set pieces.

Each of them is more than capable of reaching double digits for goal involvements this season, with Robertson, according to AI, the far better value given the £1.0 million saving in price tag. The Cherries have scored just two goals in their last five visits to Anfield.

Robertson vs Alexander-Arnold comparison Fantasy Football Hub

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah vs Bournemouth (H) - 8.3 points

Sticking with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah ascends to the top of the AI rankings for this week, knocking Erling Haaland off his perch. He has the best points-per-game record among midfielders this season, with three double-digit hauls in four games.

Salah has produced six goal involvements in this time: three goals and three assists, with his routes to points plentiful. It’s also thought that he will remain on penalties in the Arne Slot era and while the other options in Liverpool’s front three share minutes, Salah is an ever-present.

He’s completed 90 minutes in three of the last four Gameweeks, although this could change with the Champions League returning this midweek. Salah should be considered ahead of Haaland in the captaincy conversation, with eight shots on target and four big chances created.

Salah has a great record against Bournemouth, with nine goals and one assist in nine Premier League appearances against them. He did somehow blank in a 9-0 win in Gameweek 4 of the 2022/23 season and FPL managers will be hoping there’s not a repeat of that freak performance.

Salah season stats Fantasy Football Hub

Forward: Erling Haaland vs Arsenal (H) - 7.3 points

The visit of Arsenal to the Etihad dampens the appeal of Erling Haaland, despite an electric start to the season. He’s predicted to score 7.3 points in this game, with Arsenal only conceding one goal this season while a man down against Brighton. They’ve conceded just six big chances on their goal in this time.

Despite this, Erling Haaland has been an unstoppable force this season, scoring nine of Manchester City’s 11 goals. He has outscored every other Premier League side in this campaign in his quest for a third consecutive Premier League Golden Boot.

His underlying numbers are equally as impressive, scoring those nine goals from eight big chances. He also leads the way for shots with 20, shots on target with 14, shots in the box with 18 and expected goals with 4.83 - he’s a different player this season with a full pre-season under his belt.

Given Haaland’s form this season, it’s hard to imagine him blanking in this fixture and he should still be a consideration for captaincy. He has the pedigree in this fixture too, scoring home and away against Arsenal in 2022/23, although he did then blank in the 2023/24 season.

Haaland has the most shots on target this season Fantasy Football Hub

Hidden Gem: Morgan Rogers vs Wolves (H) - 5.1 points

Aston Villa have had a sound start to the season, winning three of their opening four games, and scoring seven goals in the process. Ollie Watkins stole the headlines in Gameweek 4 with a brace in the 3-2 win against Everton.

Teammate Morgan Rogers has nailed down a role in this potent Aston Villa attack, completing 90 minutes in all four games. He had four shots against Everton and two big chances on goal, but is yet to get his first attacking return of the season.

Those returns should come soon to match his positive underlying numbers, with a game against local rivals Wolves next. Wolves have conceded 11 goals in their opening four games and sit in the relegation spots in the Premier League table, with just one point from four games.