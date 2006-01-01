Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 4?

Forget the international break, it's time to prepare your Fantasy Premier League team ahead of Gameweek 4!

Below are the best players for FPL Gameweek 4 using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. Each week we pick out one player in each position for the upcoming Gameweek and the best hidden gem.

If you’re struggling to settle on which FPL move to make, get your AI-recommended transfers right here!

Defender: Andrew Robertson vs Nottingham Forest (H) - 5.5 points

Liverpool have been the standout team from a defensive perspective at the start of the season, being the only side to not concede a single goal over the course of their opening three games. With their fixtures remaining attractive, now is certainly the time to invest.

While most of the transfer traffic will go towards right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold who has been one of most attacking defenders in the game over the past six seasons, it’s left-back Andrew Robertson who has a slender edge in the latest AI predictions.

Robertson has had two shots on target this season, including one big chance on goal. Alexander-Arnold has the bigger assist threat, but this pair have been sharing inswinging corner duties from either side, with Robertson crucially coming in around £1.0 million cheaper.

Liverpool have been in fine form at the beginning of the Arne Slot era and will present a stiff test for visitors Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Last season Nottingham Forest failed to score home or away against Liverpool.

Comparing Robertson and Alexander-Arnold Fantasy Football Hub

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah vs Nottingham Forest (H) - 8.3 points

Sticking with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah ascends to the top of the midfield AI rankings, with an impressive prediction of 8.3 points. This is well justified given that Salah is the highest-scoring midfielder in the game so far this campaign.

Salah has produced a goal in every single game so far under Arne Slot and has also accumulated three assists. He has the underlying numbers to match too, top among midfielders for big chances on goal with five and leading the way for big chances created with four.

His goal and assist threat are significant in equal measure, plus we believe that he’s also the first choice on penalties. With Liverpool’s fixtures remaining attractive in the medium term, he’s a priority transfer and captain option come Gameweek 5, when Arsenal and City face off.

Salah has a great record against Nottingham Forest, scoring on each occasion that they’ve visited Anfield in the Premier League. However, we have seen some defensive stability from Forest this season, with just five big chances conceded.

Salah's next fun of fixtures Fantasy Football Hub

Forward: Erling Haaland vs Brentford (H) - 8.7 points

There’s a familiar face at the top of the AI rankings, with Erling Haaland on 8.7 predicted points for the visit of Brentford. He’s the highest-scoring player in the game, having notched back-to-back hat-tricks against Ipswich Town and West Ham.

Haaland appears to have stepped things up from his already high standards for this season, having taken advantage of a summer off and a full pre-season. He already has seven goals in four games on his quest for a third successive Premier League Golden Boot.

Haaland’s hat-trick against Ipswich is ominous for his home form for this campaign. His underlying numbers are equally as impressive, with a leading 10 shots on target, 12 shots in the box and seven big chances. He is untouchable and the go-to captain for Gameweek 4.

The Brentford side have a huge task to keep Manchester City and Erling Haaland quiet in this game. They are without a clean sheet this season, while Haaland scored the only goal in this fixture last season. Giving him the armband once again is an easy decision.

Haaland's stats so far Fantasy Football Hub

Hidden Gem: Antoine Semenyo vs Chelsea (H) - 5.3 points

One player going under the radar is Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo. He’s been reclassified as a midfielder for this season but has been playing an advanced role in the Cherries attack following the departure of Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur.

Semenyo remains just 5% owned despite around 250,000 transfers ahead of Gameweek 4. He’s one of just four attacking players to have delivered an attacking return in all three games so far this season, with two goals and one assist.

We are still waiting for an explosive performance from Semenyo, who has registered a leading 17 shots on goal in the opening three Gameweeks. He’s had two big chances on goal in that time. Bournemouth face Chelsea next who are without a clean sheet for this campaign.