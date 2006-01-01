Advertisement
  Premier League Team of the Week: Liverpool stars shine in big win

Liverpool dominate our Team of the Week
The third round of fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season has now passed ahead of the upcoming international break, with several top performers taking centre stage in the early weeks of the campaign.

Following another weekend of superb attacking football - with just one side keeping a clean sheet - it's time to take a look at who makes Flashscore's Team of the Week.

Players are selected using our player ratings system rather than any personal opinion or preference.

Premier League Team of the Week
GK - Bart Verbruggen, 7.6 (Brighton)

With just one clean sheet across all 20 clubs this weekend, it was difficult for a goalkeeper to stand out amongst the crowd, although Brighton's Bart Verbruggen did just that in his side's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The young shot-stopper made six saves to ensure the Seagulls came away with a point, but his contribution was largely overshadowed by refereeing controversy surrounding Declan Rice's red card.

DEF - Yukinari Sugawara, 7.9 (Southampton)

Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara excelled despite being on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat away at Brentford, putting in a top individual showing at both ends of the pitch.

The Japanese fullback was exceptional going forward and made two key passes before eventually scoring himself late in the game - while he also contributed defensively with three clearances, two tackles and two interceptions.

DEF - Virgil van Dijk, 7.9 (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk was a key contributor in Liverpool's dominant 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Despite facing their fiercest rivals while still adapting to life under new manager Arne Slot, the Reds put in an excellent team performance to comfortably beat United, with Van Dijk crucial to the victory.

The Dutchman repelled any attack that came his way with 11 clearances, three interceptions and two tackles.

DEF - Leif Davis, 7.8 (Ipswich)

Ipswich picked up their first point of the season after a 1-1 draw against Fulham, with Leif Davis starting to show why he has grown to be considered one of the best young English defenders in the country.

One assist and three key passes highlighted his attacking threat, while two clearances and tackles proved he can also contribute defensively in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

Davis heat map
MID - Bryan Mbeumo, 8.5 (Brentford)

Bryan Mbeumo continued his superb start to the 2024/25 season with two goals in Brentford's win against Southampton.

The winger benefitted from separate defensive errors to confidently net his side's first two goals, initially firing home from a rebounded effort off the post before completing a swift counter-attack by sweeping past Saints debutant Aaron Ramsdale.

MID - Amadou Onana, 7.9 (Aston Villa)

Amadou Onana's start to life as an Aston Villa player couldn't have gone much better after netting another goal in the Villains' 2-1 win away at Leicester.

The Belgian dominated throughout and looked a cut above the other midfielders on the pitch, first netting after a well-worked setpiece before making one key pass.

Villa lost the control they had with Onana on the pitch once the midfielder was substituted after an hour, highlighting his importance to the side.

MID - Joao Pedro, 7.9 (Brighton)

This one is bending the rules slightly - although Joao Pedro is a forward, he's noted down as playing in midfield during Brighton's draw with Arsenal in a slightly deeper role than the standalone striker position that Danny Welbeck fills, more of an attacking midfielder.

Pedro extended his strong start to the campaign after arriving late in the box to equalise for the Seagulls, firing home as the ball deflected out to him unmarked in the middle of the area.

His performance extended beyond just the goal, though, with the Brazilian completing four dribbles and making one key pass against a solid Arsenal defence.

MID - Luis Sinisterra, 8.5 (Bournemouth)

Luis Sinisterra didn't start for Bournemouth at the weekend and was only brought on with around 20 minutes to play as the Cherries found themselves 2-0 down against Everton.

What followed was what will likely be the greatest comeback of the season, with Andoni Iraola's side coming from two goals down to win 3-2, scoring three in the space of 10 minutes.

Crucial to their comeback was the substitute Sinisterra, who turned the game on its head with a goal and assist in the dying moments; with his late header sealing all three points for the visitors.

FWD - Mohamed Salah, 8.7 (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah once again stole the show at Old Trafford with a goal and two assists in Liverpool's win against arch-rivals Manchester United.

With the visitors twice capitalising on mistakes from Casemiro, Salah was able to deliver two precise passes for Luis Diaz to convert before scoring a chance of his own early in the second half, curling an effort beyond Andre Onana to essentially seal all three points before the hour mark.

The Egyptian has started the 2024/25 campaign in style, with six goal contributions in the opening three fixtures.

Salah v Man Utd
FWD - Erling Haaland, 8.6 (Manchester City)

Another player who has started the season on fire is Erling Haaland, who netted his second consecutive hat-trick as Manchester City cruised past West Ham with a 3-1 win.

The Norwegian showed off his stellar finishing with three excellent goals, particularly when firing his second into the roof of the net with impossible power.

Haaland now has seven goals in the opening three games courtesy of back-to-back hat-tricks and is on track for another record-breaking campaign.

FWD - Luis Diaz, 8.8 (Liverpool)

Rounding off our side this week is Liverpool's Luis Diaz, who netted twice against Manchester United to grab an 8.8 player rating - the highest of any player across the weekend's fixtures.

Diaz got on the end of two quick transitions to first head home from close range and then fired an inch-perfect effort inside the near post as his side romped to a convincing win.

The winger's 8.8 rating also makes him our Premier League Player of the Week!

Diaz v Man Utd
