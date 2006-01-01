Best FPL Players for Gameweek three: are Haaland, White and Palmer essential?

Here’s the best players for FPL Gameweek Three using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI predicted points. Each week we will pick out one player in each position for the upcoming gameweek and the best hidden gem.

Defender: Ben White vs Brighton (H) - 5.4 points

Arsenal have picked up where they left off in 2023/24 from a defensive point of view: they finished last campaign with seven clean sheets in their final 10 games and have now opened their account with two consecutive clean sheets in their games against Wolves and Aston Villa.

The numbers don’t tell the whole story though and their clean sheets have been fortunate, with Ollie Watkins missing an open goal against them last time out. The Gunners have conceded 20 shots in total, including three big chances and should probably have conceded two goals.

Ben White vs Gabriel stats Fantasy Football Hub

Ben White and Gabriel are each predicted to score 5.4 points in Gameweek Three when an in-form Brighton attack visit the Emirates. The Seagulls have impressed so far under Fabian Hurzeler but the Gunners will be a much tougher test. They have scored five goals in two though, only two sides have scored more.

White doesn’t just offer clean sheet point potential though, having chalked up nine goal involvements last season: four goals and five assists. He’s had two attempts on goal so far in this campaign, but there’s little to split him and Gabriel on attacking threat.

Cole Palmer is a popular acquisition in FPL this week after registering four goal involvements in the 6-2 win against Wolves last weekend. He now looks to be the only safe pick in a Chelsea attack with huge potential, following another interesting transfer window for the Blues.

It was a relief to see Palmer central under Enzo Maresca in their last game, after failing to impress as a winger against Manchester City. If he can maintain this position then he has the potential to live up to his price increase, with the fixtures aligning perfectly for him too.

Cole Palmer's upcoming fixtures Fantasy Football Hub

Palmer boasts plenty of routes to points, with goal threat and creativity in equal measure. He’s had seven shots on goal and made six key passes, plus he should keep penalty duties having converted nine spot-kicks from nine attempts last season.

Palmer notched two assists in his previous appearance against Crystal Palace. Now feels like a good time to face the Eagles, who are yet to earn a point in the Premier League this season, conceding four goals in their two games to date.

Forward: Erling Haaland vs West Ham (A) - 7.3 points

Erling Haaland tops the AI predictions for the second successive week, with Manchester City travelling to West Ham on this occasion. Haaland has had his best start to a Premier League season, with four goals in two games, an improvement on his very high standards.

Haaland has shared that he has never felt better and it’s clear that he’s taken things up another level after a restful summer and full pre-season under his belt. He has scored four goals in the four previous meetings against the Hammers, including three in two at the London Stadium.

His underlying numbers are already very convincing, where he sits top among all players for shots on target (6), big chances (4) and expected goals (2.12). He has scored the most fantasy points of any player so far this season, and nobody can match his four goals either.

Haaland is likely to be the overwhelming captain favourite once again this week, a title which is well justified judging by these AI predictions. West Ham will struggle to contain him, with City likely to capitalise given that they’ve conceded six big chances on their goal in this campaign.

Erling Haaland predicted points for GW3 Fantasy Football Hub

Hidden Gem: Bryan Mbeumo vs Southampton (H) - 5.3 points

The AI’s hidden gem for Gameweek Three is Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo, who faces Championship Play-off winners Southampton at home on Saturday. He’s in 5.1% of sides and going under the radar given that this fixture comes in the middle of a tricky spell, with Manchester City and Spurs next.

With Ivan Toney looking certain to depart in the transfer window, Mbeumo should be more advanced. In this position, he was in electric form at the start of the last campaign, with heavy involvement in the Bees set pieces, including spot-kicks.

Bryan Mbeumo GW2/2 stats Fantasy Football Hub

Mbeumo got off the mark with a goal in the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace back in Gameweek One. He has plenty of creativity, with two big chances created for his teammates. Opponents Southampton have already struggled defensively, without a clean sheet from their first two games of the season.