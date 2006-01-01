Fantasy Premier League: International break comes to an end with eyes on Brighton players

We are returning from the first international break of the season and we get to enjoy Premier League matches again in the next few weeks, and that means a Fantasy Premier League preview is in order.

Do you set your vice-captain every week or do you rather not focus on this problem because, after all, your captain is bound to play? Well, keep an eye on the vice-captain this weekend, as Erling Haaland (15.2) may not be available to play through family issues. The Norwegian has lost a loved one and may be heading back to Norway.

Who to buy?

Luis Diaz (7.6) - Everyone thought at the start of the season that Diogo Jota (7.6) was Liverpool's perfect second option, but after just three rounds, it appears that Diaz was the right player.

Of course, it is still best to have Mohamed Salah (12.7), but if you compare the two cheaper players, then Diaz has 32 points and Jota 17. On top of that, according to recent reports, Arne Slot is a fan of the winger. This may make Jota owners think about making a change.

Yankuba Minteh (5.5) - Barely more than two percent of players have him in their squads, and he has already racked up two assists and is looking great on the wing for Brighton, who play against Ipswich and Nottingham Forest in the next two rounds.

He won't be the main man of your team, of course, but you can expect some points from him as the Seagulls have, after all, made a great start to the season and Minteh himself is one of the revelations of Fabian Huerzeler's team.

Jhon Duran (6.0) - Yes, I know, this is a very controversial suggestion. However, the Colombian-born striker has been a surprise package this season, taking advantage of the poor form of Ollie Watkins (8.9) and has already managed to score two goals in three appearances off the bench.

It is clear to the naked eye that he has a great eye for goal and perhaps he will deputise for the Englishman in some match, or will Unai Emery decide to field them both? Obviously Duran isn't the cheapest, but if you're playing Wildacard soon, for example, it's worth taking that short-term risk - as with risks, it may or may not pay off.

Tips from Flashscore

Morgan Rogers (5.1) - There is probably no better player in the game who is as good as Rogers but allows you to invest in more expensive players too. Rogers has been really impressive in Aston Villa's matches, although he has yet to score a goal or register an assist this season.

However, he has managed to create opportunities for his teammates, and given that the Villans will play against Everton and Wolves in the next few rounds, he seems a sensible choice.

Yankuba Minteh (5.5) - Another cheaper player worth keeping an eye on. Brighton play at home against Ipswich and Forest in their next games, so it would be a sin not to buy anyone from the Seagulls.

If you have more funds, Kaoru Mitoma (6.6) is certainly worth reaching for, while Minteh is cheaper and has two assists to his name, ranking in the top 10 players in the game in terms of xA, or expected assists.

Nicolas Jackson (7.6) - It seems obvious to recommend Jackson. Chelsea create plenty of chances on goal in their games, and the Senegalese is one of the top two players in the league in terms of xG. On top of that, he already has two goals scored in the previous two games.

Only eight per cent of players have him in their squads and Chelsea have a lot of games against average teams ahead of them, so Jackson seems a great difference maker.