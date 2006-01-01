Premier League Team of the Week: Gabriel, Haaland and Watkins excel

The Premier League returned after the first international break of the season this weekend, with several top performers across every game as clubs start to settle into the new campaign.

Both Manchester City and Arsenal picked up huge wins while Manchester United got back on track after a dip in form before the break.

As always, Flashscore has taken a look at the best performers from all 10 fixtures and compiled them into a Team of the Week based on their player ratings.

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

Robert Sanchez was the top performer during Chelsea's 1-0 win away at Bournemouth, making an excellent seven saves to ensure his side kept a clean sheet - including a superb stop to deny Evanilson's penalty.

The Spaniard has had a tough career with the Blues so far but seems to be rejuvenated under new manager Enzo Maresca and delivered another top showing over the weekend.

DEF - Matthijs de Ligt, 8.6 (Manchester United)

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt had a particularly rough debut two weeks ago against Liverpool but bounced back with a seriously impressive performance in the Red Devils' 3-0 win against Southampton on Saturday.

De Ligt opened the scoring with a perfectly guided header into the bottom corner and went on to help United shut Southampton out completely with six clearances, two tackles, one block and one interception.

His performance earned him an 8.6 player rating - the highest of any individual across every Premier League game at the weekend.

De Ligt v Southampton Opta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

Dara O'Shea made his Ipswich debut in the Tractor Boys' 0-0 draw away at Brighton, helping them to their first clean sheet of the season with a dominant performance.

The Irishman put in a colossal shift at the back with six clearances, four interceptions, four blocks and two tackles as well as winning eight duels to ensure Ipswich earned their second point of the season against a solid Brighton side.

DEF - Gabriel Magalhaes, 8.2 (Arsenal)

Sunday's north London derby was a cagey affair with very few clear-cut chances for either side as Arsenal snatched a narrow 1-0 victory against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Gabriel was the difference maker for the Gunners, rising highest at a corner to head home from three yards out and seal a valuable win for Mikel Arteta's title challengers.

In a game of such fine margins, the Brazilian once again proved pivotal for Arsenal and picked up the Player of the Match award for his efforts.

MID - Amad Diallo, 8.0 (Manchester United)

The first of two United attackers to make our side this week, Amad Diallo impressed during the Red Devils' win against Southampton with an excellent creative showing.

The Ivorian made six key passes and maintained a 90% pass accuracy while also providing an assist as he continued to prove himself as one of United's best attackers; cementing his spot on the right-hand side of the pitch.

Usually known for his defensive efforts, Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi showed his offensive prowess with two assists in their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Ndidi was a solid creative outlet throughout the game with four key passes and also put in a decent defensive shift with three tackles, although it wasn't enough in the end to seal the Foxes' first league win of the season.

Newcastle's Joe Willock was subbed on at half-time in their match against Wolves, with the Magpies trailing 1-0 and struggling to create many openings of their own.

His introduction alongside the likes of Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali helped Newcastle get a foothold in the game and mount a comeback, with Willock eventually setting up Barnes to make it 2-1 in the 80th minute.

The Englishman has struggled with injuries lately but was at his creative best after being brought on at Molineux, making five key passes in his short time on the pitch.

MID - Marcus Rashford, 8.2 (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford netted his first goal of the season in United's 3-0 win against Southampton, cutting inside and curling a lovely effort into the bottom corner beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

Despite not being heavily involved in every attack, the winger was a threat throughout and helped his side to a much-needed victory after a difficult start to the campaign.

FWD - Christopher Nkunku, 8.0 (Chelsea)

Chelsea needed a late winner from Christopher Nkunku to seal all three points against Bournemouth, with the Frenchman coming on after 80 minutes and scoring just six minutes later.

Nkunku picked up the ball in the area and excellently turned past two Bournemouth defenders before showing a surprising amount of strength to muscle through and finish into the bottom corner - sealing another win for Maresca's Blues.

FWD - Erling Haaland, 8.1 (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland once again found himself on the scoresheet for Manchester City, netting twice in their 2-1 win over Brentford to take his tally to nine Premier League goals from the opening four fixtures.

The Norwegian already has a third of his league tally from last season (27) and is on track to smash his own record for most goals scored in a single campaign after an impossibly fast start to his third year in Manchester.

Haaland's superb form sees him included in our Team of the Week for the third week in a row.

Haaland's 2024/25 season Opta by StatsPerform / Photo by Naomi Baker / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Ollie Watkins was back to his best despite a slow start to the campaign with two goals in Aston Villa's 3-2 win against Everton.

The Englishman bagged a brace after his side went 2-0 down midway through the first half, netting twice to ensure Villa came away with at least a draw before a Jhon Duran screamer sealed all three points for the home side.